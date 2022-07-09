Fans react as Justin Bieber confirms Free Fire anniversary event collaboration

Even if there is over a month for Free Fire’s fifth anniversary to arrive, mobile gamers are already excited about it. One of the primary reasons behind this excitement is the news that Justin Bieber is collaborating with the battle royale game as part of their anniversary celebrations.

When it comes to major collaborations, players of the Garena title are already used to it. From Korean boy band BTS to famous DJ duo Like Mike and Dimitri Vegas, it has partnered with some big names in the music industry.

Justin Bieber’s collaboration with Free Fire and how people have reacted to it

J Biebs’ Silent Sentinel ability (Image via Garena)

The events revolving around the collaboration and the peak anniversary celebrations will take place on 27 August 2022. A special character inspired by Justin Bieber and an exclusive song sung by him will be unveiled to celebrate the much-awaited fifth anniversary.

Important details have not been revealed officially. However, the character and his abilities can be tested out in the OB35 Advance Server. The character’s name is J Biebs, and he has the passive ability called Silent Sentinel.

Various levels of J Bieb’s ability (Image via Garena)

Using this ability, allies can block damage at their EP’s expense. The EP deducted from teammates is added to players using J Biebs.

Like all other Free Fire characters, there are six levels in the upcoming avatar, and his power is boosted with every level. The details regarding the levels are given below:

Level 1

Range – 6m

– 6m Damage blocked with EP – 7%

Level 2

Range – 8m

– 8m Damage blocked with EP – 7%

Level 3

Range – 8m

– 8m Damage blocked with EP – 10%

Level 4

Range – 10m

– 10m Damage blocked with EP – 10%

Level 5

Range – 10m

– 10m Damage blocked with EP – 15%

Level 6

Range – 12m

– 12m Damage blocked with EP – 15%

Many fans took to Twitter to express their happiness with the collaboration. Some even went as far as to say that they downloaded Free Fire because of the partnership.

Here are some of the tweets that show how players have reacted:

‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ 𝔭𝑒𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑣𝑎, ‍ ‍ ‍ 𝔯𝑜𝑎𝑛𝑒. @fxckworId_ ☠️: llevo cuatro años jugando free fire y por fin al quinto hacen colaboración con Justin Bieber, cuando ya casi no juego y no me gusta él ☠️: llevo cuatro años jugando free fire y por fin al quinto hacen colaboración con Justin Bieber, cuando ya casi no juego y no me gusta él 😁

The character inspired by Justin Bieber will likely be released on the anniversary date. Before that, mobile gamers can look forward to another mystery character that will be released via the upcoming OB35 update.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, users from the country are advised to play the MAX version instead.

