FFMIC 2025 Clash Squad Grand Finals: All four qualified teams, date, and bracket 

The Swiss Stage of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Clash Squad came to an end with the top four teams advancing to the Grand Finals and the bottom four facing elimination. The finale is scheduled to be held on September 27, 2025, at the Ekana International Indoor Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.The Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 is being held in two modes: Clash Squad and Battle Royale. The overall prize pool of the tournament is ₹1 crore, of which ₹20 lakh is allotted for the Clash Squad mode contest. The Grand Finals of the Battle Royale mode is set to be played at the same venue on September 28.Qualified teams for FFMIC 2025 Clash Squad finaleIndia Cup 2025 Clash Squad results so far (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max India Esports Official)Here are the four finalists for the India Cup 2025 Clash Squad:Total GamingJonty GamingNonstop ProsGodLike EsportsTotal Gaming was phenomenal in the Swiss Stage, enjoying a dominant victory against Reckoning Esports in their first encounter. The club then defeated K98 Army in their second game and qualified for the Grand Finals. The team features renowned players like Mafia, DELETE, and FrozyAjay, alongside rising stars Aztec and Shanky.Jonty Gaming, too, had a strong run in the Swiss Stage. The team outplayed Vasista in their first battle and beat GodLike in their second match to claim a Grand Finals spot. The side will look to lift the FFMIC Clash Squad trophy.GodLike Esports also had a good start to their campaign, as they won their first match against Nonstop Pros. The team struggled against Jonty Gaming in their second game and lost the match. However, they bounced back and defeated Reckoning Esports in a crucial encounter to reach the Grand Finals.Nonstop Pros lost their first match against GodLike Esports. The team made a brilliant comeback and won their next two matches, against Gods Reign and Kar98. With back-to-back wins, the side secured its spot in the FFMIC Grand Finals. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReckoning, Kar98, Gods Reign, and Vasista Esports were the bottom four teams from the Swiss Stage. These clubs were knocked out of the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Clash Squad.FFMIC 2025 Grand Finals bracket In the semifinals, Total Gaming will face Jonty Gaming, and GodLike will play against Nonstop Pros. The winners of these matches will clash against each other in the final. All three matches of this stage will be held in a best-of-five (BO5) format. Fans can watch these encounters live only on the YouTube channel of Free Fire Max Esports India Official on September 27, 2025.