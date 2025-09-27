FFMIC 2025 Clash Squad: Winners, prize pool distribution, and highlights

Total Gaming Esports became champions of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Clash Squad mode after defeating GodLike Esports in an intense Grand Finals battle. The experienced squad did not lose a single match in the event and received a ₹10 lakh cash prize from the ₹20 lakh prize pool. The lineup boasts five star players, namely Mafia, Delete, Aztec, Shanky, and FrozyAjay.The Clash Mode finale of the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 was held on September 27 at the Ekana International Indoor Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The Grand Finals of the FFMIC Battle Royale mode will be played on September 28 at the same venue, where 12 teams will fight for the trophy and a huge prize pool of ₹80 lakh.Eight teams contested in the Swiss Stage of the Clash Squad mode event on September 5 and 12, with the top four teams qualifying for the Grand Finals. The contest was also live-streamed on the Free Fire Max Esports India Official’s YouTube channel.Prize pool distribution of FFMIC 2025 Clash Squad mode View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere is the prize pool distribution of the Clash Squad mode event:Total Gaming Esports - ₹10,00,000GodLike Esports - ₹4,00,000NG Pros - ₹1,60,000Jonty Gaming - ₹1,60,000Reckoning Esports - ₹90,000Kar98 Army - ₹90,000Gods Reign - ₹50,000Vasista Esports - ₹50,000Total Gaming Esports hammered Jonty Gaming in the semifinals, winning 2-0. The former qualified for the Grand Finals, while the latter was eliminated.GodLike, too, displayed stellar performances in the semifinals and beat NG Pros by a score of 2-1. The team advanced to the Grand Finals, while the loser faced elimination from the FFMIC CS Mode.In the Grand Finals, GodLike made an astonishing start and won the initial two rounds. However, the team could not maintain its rhythm and lost the next three. Total Gaming Esports demonstrated an amazing comeback and outclassed GodLike by a score line of 3-2.GodLike Esports grabbed the second prize of ₹4 lakh. NG Pros and Jonty Gaming got ₹1.6 lakh each. Reckoning and Kar98 Army earned ₹90,000 each. Gods Reign and Vasista Esports, who were in the bottom two, received ₹50,000 each.These eight teams also secured their spots in the Battle Royale Grand Finals of the FFMIC 2025. They will aim to deliver their best performances on September 28, 2025, and lift the trophy.