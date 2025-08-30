FFMIC 2025 League Week 2 Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 2 of the Free Fire India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 League Week 2 was played on August 30. Nonstop Gaming finished first in the overall standings with 398 points and four Booyahs after 24 matches. Finishing a distant second, Kar98 Army amassed 293 points and four Booyahs, while Revenant XSpark stood third with 292 points and two Booyahs.Total Gaming finished fourth with 289 points and three Booyahs after 18 matches. Team Tycoons and S8UL scored 286 and 284 points, respectively. GodLike Esports had an average run on Saturday, sitting eighth with 231 points.Further down, Gods Reign stood ninth with 211 points, followed by Autobotz Esports. Jonty Gaming in 12th with 197 points. Team Insane sat 16th with 148 points, while Team Hind was left languishing in the last spot with 65 points. The remaining six matches of FFMIC Week 2 will be held on August 31.Day 2 summary of FFMIC 2025 League Week 2Overall scoreboard after Day 2 of India Cup 2025 League Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Officials)Match 1 - PurgatoryKar98 Army won the opening game of the day with 21 points. Nightmare and Revenant XSpark posted 20 and 18 points, respectively. S8UL grabbed 14 points, including eight kills. Non Stop and Total Gaming accrued 13 and 12 points, respectively.Match 2 - NexterraJonty Gaming registered its first Booyah of the FFMIC League with 22 points. Meanwhile, Total Gaming took an aggressive approach and accrued 25 points. Team Tycoons and Nonstop Pros earned 22 and 16 points, respectively, while Revenant and Autobotz clinched 13 points apiece.Match 3 - KalahariNonstop Pros clinched the third game of the day with 27 points. Total Gaming, too, had a good run and amassed 16 impressive points. Autobotz and Jonty Gaming gained 15 and 13 points, respectively.Match 4 - SolaraTeam Tycoons emerged victorious with 23 points, while Nonstop Pros added 25 points to its tally. Revenant XSpark, Autobotz, and GodLike Esports collected 14, 12, and 10 points, respectively.Match 5 - BermudaNonstop Pros remained consistent and won its second Booyah of the day with 23 points. Jonty Gaming and Team Tycoons accumulated 18 and 17 points, respectively, while Kar98 and S8UL posted 12 points apiece. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 6 - AlpineS8UL delivered a brilliant performance in the last game of Day 2 and emerged victorious with 30 points. Total Gaming, GodLike, and Revenanat XSpark also played well, securing 22, 19, and 17 points respectively.