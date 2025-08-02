FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers Week 2 Group A: Overall standings, qualified teams for League Stage, and highlights

Group A played all six matches of Online Qualifiers Week 2 of Free Fire Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025. The top six teams from the group qualified for the League Stage, while the bottom six were eliminated from the tournament. Team GodLike displayed strong performances and grabbed first rank with 126 points and two Booyahs.Jonty Gaming also performed remarkably well in the FFMIC Qualifiers Week 2, claiming second spot with 105 points and two Booyahs. Total Gaming Esports came third with 75 points despite not winning any Booyah. Aerobotz and Crust Esports finished fourth and fifth with 71 and 66 points, respectively. Black Birds secured sixth place with 55 points. These six teams entered the League Stage.HN Elite missed their spot in the next stage by a small margin. The team ended up in seventh place with 55 points. TSG Army, a popular Free Fire Max team, ranked eighth with 50 points. GW Manish and CFF Esports were ninth and tenth, while Velonix and Vaish Nation were the bottom two with 41 and 20 points, respectively.Group A highlights of FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers Week 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 1 - KalahariAerobotz won the opening game with 23 points. GodLike Esports played aggressively and grabbed 30 points, including 21 eliminations. Total Gaming Esports and GW Manish secured 16 and 12 points, respectively.Match 2 - NexterraJonty Gaming displayed an amazing performance and won the second encounter with 32 points. GodLike Esports earned 18 points, while Crust secured 17 important points. HN Elite and Aerobotz scored 14 points each.Match 3 - PurgatoryCrust Esports emerged victorious with 22 points in the third game of FFMIC Qualifiers Week 2. GW Manish and GodLike accumulated 16 and 15 points, respectively. HN Elite scored 13 points, while TSG and Jonty Gaming took 12 points each.Match 4 - SolaraGodLike Esports clinched a 28-point victory in the fourth game. HN Elite also had a good run, collecting 19 points. Jonty Gaming, Aerobotz, and CFF earned 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively. Crust and GW Manish took 10 points each. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 5 - AlpineJonty Gaming claimed a 23-point Booyah in the fifth encounter. Total Gaming played aggressively and accumulated 27 points. Black Birds grabbed 15 points, while GodLike and CFF scored 14 points each.Match 6 - BermudaGodLike won their last match of the FFMIC Online Qualifiers with 21 points. Total Gaming Esports and Black Birds also played well, earning 20 points each. Velonix and Jonty Gaming collected 17 points each.