  FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Grand Finals: All 12 finalists, date, venue, and EWC slots

FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Grand Finals: All 12 finalists, date, venue, and EWC slots

By Gametube
Modified Jun 05, 2025 03:01 IST
FFWS 2025 SEA Spring finals takes place on June 14 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports)
FFWS 2025 SEA Spring finals takes place on June 14, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports Official)

The Knockout Stage of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Spring has come to a close, and all 12 finalists have been confirmed. Six of them were chosen from Weeks 4 and 5 of the initial stage, while the remaining six finalists were selected from Week 6. These 12 teams will compete in the Grand Finals on June 14, 2025, and the top eight teams will earn spots in the Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025.

The Knockout Stage of the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring tournament, divided into two phases, was held from April 25 to June 1, 2025. In total, 18 teams contested for 12 spots in the Grand Finals. The bottom six teams from Week 6 were eliminated from the event. These six clubs received a share of the total prize pool of $300,000.

The Grand Finals are scheduled to be played at the Vietnam National Convention Centre, Hanoi, Vietnam, in a Champion Rush format. A maximum of 10 matches will be conducted in the finale. The winner of this spring edition will be awarded $100,000 in prize money.

also-read-trending Trending

Qualified teams for FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Grand Finals

  1. All Gamers Global (Thailand)
  2. Bigetron Esports (Indonesia)
  3. Buriram United Esports (Thailand)
  4. Core Memory Esports (Thailand)
  5. EVOS Divine (Indonesia)
  6. ONIC Olympus (Indonesia)
  7. P Esports (Vietnam)
  8. RRQ Kazu (Indonesia)
  9. Team Falcons (Thailand)
  10. Team Flash (Vietnam)
  11. Todak (Malaysia)
  12. Virtus.pro (Thailand)

RRQ Kazu was phenomenal in the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Knockout Stage. The Indonesian club will aim to maintain its strong run in the Grand Finals and secure the first major FF title of 2025. Buriram United, the defending champion, also played well in the previous stage and seemed to be in its best form. The squad's focus will be to defend the FFWS title.

All Gamers, Team Falcons, Bigetron, and Virtus have also performed well in the Knockout Stage. Evos Divine bounced back in the sixth and final week of the previous stage and made it to the finale. Core Memory and ONIC also did well in Week 6.

ONIC, P Esports, and Todak had an average run in the Knockout, but they managed to qualify for the Grand Finals. They will aim to do better in the ultimate stage to secure their spots in the Esports World Cup 2025.

Expand, from Malaysia, missed a spot in the finale by a small margin. GOW and Heavy also faltered in the Knockout, just like Vesakha Sriwijaya, WAG, and Team Vamos. These six teams were eliminated from the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring tournament and received $3,000 each in prize money for their efforts.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Edited by Niladri Roy
