FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Knockout Week 2: Overall points table and summary

By Gametube
Modified May 05, 2025 13:41 IST
Buriram United finished first after FFWS Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports)
Week 2 of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Spring Knockout has ended with Buriram United finishing first in the overall standings. The Thai club scored 355 points with the help of five Booyahs and 196 kills in 24 matches. RRQ from Indonesia were five points behind the table-toppers in second place.

The Knockout Stage of the FFWS SEA will be held over six weeks. This initial stage will be played in two different phases. The best 12 performing squads will advance to the Grand Finals, while the bottom six teams will be knocked out.

Overall standings of FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Knockout after Week 2

Knockout Stage rankings after Week 2 of FFWS (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports)
  1. Buriram United Esports - 355 points
  2. RRQ Kazu - 345 points
  3. EVOS Divine - 322 points
  4. Team Falcons - 308 points
  5. WAG - 305 points
  6. Reverse Red - 291 points
  7. Team Flash - 270 points
  8. Team Vamos - 269 points
  9. Bigetron Esports - 257 points
  10. Heavy - 252 points
  11. All Gamers Global - 241 points
  12. GOW - 234 points
  13. Vesakha Sriwijaya - 208 points
  14. ONIC Olympus - 191 points
  15. Core Memory Esports - 187 points
  16. P Esports - 178 points
  17. Expand - 173 points
  18. Todak - 156 points
EVOS Esports from Indonesia improved their performances in Week 2 and jumped to the third spot in the overall standings with 322 points and four Booyahs. Team Falcons slipped to fourth place after an average run in Week 2. The Thai lineup scored 308 points and four Booyahs in their 24 games.

WAG from Vietnam ranked fifth with 305 points and three Booyahs. Reverse Red from Thailand grabbed sixth place with 291 points. The team won six Booyahs, the most by any squad, in the first two weeks of the FFWS Knockout. Flash finished seventh with 270 points.

Bigetron had a mediocre run in Week 2 as the Indonesian club fell to the ninth spot with 257 points and two Booyahs. Heavy and All Gamers were 10th and 11th with 252 and 242 points, respectively. GOW was 12th with 234 points.

ONIC has had a disappointing run so far in the Knockout stages. The Indonesian team ranked 14th with 191 points and two Booyahs. P Esports came 16th with 178 points. Malaysian clubs Expand and Todak brought up the bottom two with 174 and 156 points, respectively. The teams have not won any matches so far in the FFWS Knockout.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
