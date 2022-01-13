Free Fire 2022 esports tournaments for India revealed with INR 2.7 crore prize pool 

In the wake of a successful 2021, Garena has laid out a roadmap for Free Fire India esports 2022. Just like last year, Garena will organize four major tournaments: Free Fire India Championship (Spring and Fall) and Pro League (Summer and Winter).

The cumulative prize pool of these four tournaments stands at INR 2.7 crore - an increase of 35% over last year. In 2021, although the cumulative prize pool was INR 2 crore for four tournaments, Garena also organized many other tournaments, both major and minor.

Let's take a look at these Free Fire events in detail:

2022 Free Fire India Championship and Free Fire Pro League roadmaps

Free Fire Esports 2022 road map for India (Image via Garena)

1. Free Fire India Championship (FFIC): Garena will start the year with the India Championship 2022 Spring. The FFIC will see a huge increase in the prize pool (to INR 1 crore). The top six finalists of FFPL Winter 2021 will directly qualify for the FFIC League stage.

The remaining six finalists (7th-12th) will advance to closed qualifiers, where they will be joined by the top qualified teams from online qualifiers. The top 12 teams from closed qualifiers will play in the FFIC League Stage.

FFIC Progression (Image via Garena)

These 18 teams will then compete in the League Stage of the Pro League. The top six teams from the League Stage will advance to the Grand Finals of the India Championship while the bottom 12 teams (7th-18th placed) will be relegated to the Play-ins. The 7th-18th placed teams will then face-off for the remaining six spots in the Grand Finals.

These 12 finalists will battle it out for the title and progression to the next Pro League.

2022 Pro Season circuit (Image via Garena)

2. Free Fire Pro League (FFPL): The FFIC finalist, along with the top six teams from open qualifiers, will compete for the trophy and prize pool of INR 35 lakh. Teams in the top six will qualify directly into the next FFIC league stage, while those in the 7th-12th positions will advance straight to closed qualifiers.

Progression to global tournament

The top teams of the FFIC 2022 Spring will also advance to the Free Fire World Series scheduled to be held in May 2022. In the second half of year, another World Series will take place, where top teams from FFIC Fall will partake.

Last year, two teams who qualified from FFIC 2021 Spring to the World Series Singapore couldn't participate due to travel restrictions. However, they did receive a share of the total prize pool. The second World Series of 2021 was canceled due to the pandemic.

All focus at the moment is centered on the FFPL 2021 Winter, which will conclude on 30 January 2022. Only after that will the FFIC 2022 begin. The top six teams from the FFPL 2021 will advance to the Grand Finals of the FFIC 2022 while the 7th-12th placed teams will be relegated to the closed qualifiers of the event.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee