Free Fire Advance Server APK for OB35 Advance: Expected release date and more

Garena releases a new Advance Server shortly before the release of every significant patch for Free Fire. The Advance Server is essentially a test server where gamers are provided with an opportunity to look at and experiment with any upcoming features.

Considering that the OB35 update for the battle royale title is scheduled to be released within the next month, many gamers are keen to obtain more information regarding the Advance Server that will be released before it.

Disclaimer: Players in India should avoid playing Free Fire because the battle royale title has been banned in the country. However, they can continue playing the MAX version, which wasn't on the list of restricted applications.

What is the expected release date for the Free Fire Advance Server APK of the OB35 update?

The estimated release date of the Advance Server is between 6 July and 10 July (Image via Sportskeeda)

The estimated timeframe for the release of the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server is between 6 July and 10 July. This is because, in the past, the majority of Advance Servers were accessible a few weeks before the update’s official launch.

The anticipated date is determined solely based on the fact that the official OB35 update is projected to be made available on either 20 July or 21 July (the Clash Squad Season ends on 21 July).

Note: The developers have not mentioned any particular release date for the OB35 update and the Advance Server. The dates stated above are based on the speculation in the game's community.

How to download the Free Fire Advance Server APK (OB35)

Here are the steps that users can take to download and install the APK for the Advance Server once it is made available:

Step 1: Gamers can start by heading to the official Advance Server website of Garena Free Fire on any web browser.

Step 2: They can then sign in through the platform (Google or Facebook) they used while registering.

They can use the same option used during the registration process (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals will subsequently be able to find the ‘Download APK’ option, and clicking on it will begin the download procedure. Players will need to ensure that their devices have sufficient storage space before they attempt to download the file.

Step 4: The Advance Server’s file can now be installed. Finally, players can enter the Activation Code to access the server.

An Activation Code is necessary to gain access to the Advance Server. The developers give it out to a limited number of users after the registration period.

