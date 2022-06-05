Free Fire OB35 Advance Server expected release date for all regions

Garena’s approach of consistently releasing new content has aided the growth of Free Fire’s player base in recent years. A new update to the battle royale title is published every few months, bringing plenty of features while also improving on the ones already in place.

The most recent launch, also known as the OB34 version, became available recently, and it introduced unique additions, including the entertaining ‘Bomb Squad 5v5’ game mode.

Although it has only been a few weeks since the new update, many players within the game's community are already anticipating the particulars of the upcoming release. Subsequently, they have been searching for details like the date of its Advance Server and other information.

Expected release date of Free Fire OB35 Advance Server

Developers deploy Advance Server to test the new features (Image via Sportskeeda)

Advance Server is a test server Garena releases to try out the features before they get implemented into the game’s final release. In most cases, these specific servers are made available for use fourteen days before introducing the brand-new update.

Subsequently, users can expect developers to follow the same with the OB35 version of Free Fire, which is likely to be made available on 21 and 22 July (because the Clash Squad Ranked Season ends on 21 July).

As a direct consequence, the players can anticipate that the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server will become available on 7–8 July. Additionally, like all the other servers, there will be a stage for registration before the start, and it will most probably commence at the end of June or the beginning of July.

How to register for Free Fire OB35 Advance Server

The steps to register are believed to remain the same, and these are the general ones that users can follow once that process starts:

Step 1: To start, individuals will have to go to the official Advance Server website. They can visit this URL to reach there.

Users need to use either of the two options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers can then sign in using one of the available options – Google or Facebook. Upon doing so, a form will appear on their screen asking for the following information:

Name E-mail address Phone number

All these details can then be entered by players (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, players can submit it to complete their application for the Advance Server.

They can then wait for the developers to provide the Activation Code required to access the specific server. All individuals will be able to download the server, but they will not access it without the code.

