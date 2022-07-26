Free Fire Advance Server registration guide and expected date for OB36 APK

Garena recently released the OB35 update for Free Fire, introducing a wide variety of new in-game content. With the patch, players have been able to experience things like a newly added weapon, a reworked UI, and more changes.

Although it has only been around a week since the new version’s release, many users have already started hunting for information on the upcoming one.

As always, there will be an Advance Server released by the developers to test out the new features before the update takes place within the game.

The following section details Advance Server registration and the expected launch date.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned within India, and players are advised to stop playing the game on their devices. They may play FF MAX since it was not suspended in the nation.

Registration and other details about Free Fire Advance Server (OB36 update)

Season ends on 15 September, so update will get launched on 14 September (Image via Garena)

It is anticipated that the Advance Server for Free Fire will go online sometime between August 30 and September 2, around two weeks before the projected release date of the OB36 update (September 14, 2022).

The registration process will begin sometime before the launch, and users will likely be able to find it in August itself. They will have to complete the procedure to have a chance at receiving the Activation Code, which is necessary to access the Free Fire Advance Server.

How to register for the Advance Server

The simple steps for registering for the Free Fire Advance Server are listed below:

Step 1: To start, players must visit the Advance Server website of the game. This is where the registration takes place.

(The website is currently down but will be accessible when the registration for the Advance Server gets made available next month)

They will have to input an active e-mail address in the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers can subsequently use any of the two sign-in options - Google or Facebook. They will soon be redirected to a form where they can enter their active e-mail address into the text field.

Step 3: Lastly, individuals can hit the ‘Join Now’ option to complete their registration for the OB36 Advance Server.

They can then wait for a response from the developers regarding the Activation Code. If a particular code is not provided, players will not be able to get into the server as it is a must to gain access.

Note: The dates stated above are based on speculation and past releases. The developers have not specified the specifics for the registration process or the release of the OB36 update.

