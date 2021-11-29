Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 Finals crossed 1 million peak live viewership

The Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 concluded yesterday. It was Vietnamese super giant HQ Esports that came out on top to win the title. The team has been in good form throughout 2021 and was one of the fan favorites going into the tournament.

HQ Esports topped the first Play-ins in the tournament to qualify for the Finals. They dominated the Play-ins by taking five podium finishes in six matches. The Finals were no exception. They took control of the game after winning the first match and never looked back.

Free Fire Asia Championship Finals garnered a peak viewership of a whopping 1 million

The tournament was also a huge hit among viewers. According to data analyst site Esports Charts, the tournament drew a peak viewership of over 1 million (1,089,311 to be precise). The first match saw a peak viewership of over 980K, which dropped to under 900K for the next two matches. The fourth round again saw a rise to 915K, but it was the seventh and final match that crossed the 1 million mark.

While the stream has been viewed for an aggregate of over 3 million (3,988,831) hours, the average concurrent viewership was around 357,209.

On the Free Fire India YouTube channel, the stream has garnered more than 35 million views in total. The Hindi stream alone crossed 30 million views on YouTube. The performance of Team Elite may be one of the major contributing factors. Team Elite is one of India's favorites and they proved why in this tournament. Although they had a bleak start and could only gather three points in the first three matches, they came back stronger to accumulate 46 points in the last four matches, including a Booyah.

HQ Esports earned $80,000 out of the massive $400,000 prize pool, while second-ranked GPX Esports got $50,000. The third- and fourth-ranked teams CGGG from Thailand and Heavy from Vietnam took home $30,000 and $25,000, respectively.

