Free Fire City Open Kolkata Finals: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, and more

The Kolkata Finals of the Free Fire Club Open 2021 concluded today. Head Hunters were crowned the ultimate Champions. The team qualified for the National Championship, which will take place on August 15th.

After six matches in the finals, Head Hunters topped the chart with 43 kills and 86 points. The second place was taken by Rule B Assassin Clutchgods with 25 kills and 66 points.

Sixth Sense, who today got acquired by TSM.FTX, failed to qualify, as they finished in fifth place with 53 points. They fell short by just 3 points.

TejaOp Was the MVP of Free Fire City Open Kolkata Finals

Head Hunters' TanejaOp produced 6625 damage and took 16 kills to be awarded the MVP.

By competing in the regional play-ins, the second to fourth-ranked teams will have another opportunity to qualify for the National Championship.

Free Fire City Open Kolkata Finals Match standings:

Free Fire City Open Kolkata Finals overall standings

The first match, played on the classic map of Bermuda, was won by Invinclibles Esports with seven frags. LA Gaming secured second place with seven frags. Rule Breakers were eliminated early but they managed to grab six kill points.

Assassin Clutchgods bagged the second match, played on Purgatory, with nine kills, followed by Head Hunters and Rule Breakers with eight and nine frags respectively.

The third match, played on Kalahari, was won by Head Hunters with 12 kills. Sixth Sense secured second place with 10 eliminations. High Five played aggressively to grab a whopping 16 kills.

The fourth match was again won by Assassin Clutchgods, but with only three frags. Sixth Sense took six kills in the match.

Old Generation secured five frags to clinch the Booyah in the fifth match. MP Gamer from Old Generation was awarded the MVP title, as he took out four enemies.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by Team Fab with 10 kills. Head Hunters secured second place with 8 frags.

Prize pool distribution of Free Fire City Open Kolkata Finals:

Champion- 1,00,000 INR- Head Hunters

1st Runner-up - 50,000 INR - Rule Breakers

2nd Runner-up - 25,000 INR - Assassin Clutchgods

4th Place - 25,000 INR - Old Generation

