Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka day 2 overall standings 

After an explosive round of competition, the second day of the Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka has concluded. AS Gaming topped group B standings with 28 frags and 69 points. 4 Unknown came in second with 66 points and were consistent throughout the day. UG Empire and TSG Army both won two booyahs each, putting them in third and fourth place respectively.

While some teams did well, Team Elite, who finished in ninth place, had an abysmal day and were eliminated from the event. PVS Gaming Esports tried to stage a comeback in the last match by taking 13 frags but fell short of the mark and were unable to qualify.

Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka Group B complete match standings

Overall standings of Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka day 2 (Image via Booyah)

TSG Army won the first match of Bermuda with their fragger Legend being the MVP with four eliminations. Galaxy Racer's divine took his team to second place with six frag points.

UG Empire claimed the second round of the day with five frags. However, 4 Unknown topped the points table with their 11 frag points.

Chemin Esports played beautifully to grab the third match of the day. In the final circle, they eliminated Titanium Army who was looking dangerous.

TSG Army once again emerged victorious in the fourth match of the day with 10 kills. The match went to a heal battle in the final circle which Team Lava lost in the end. Ojasvi was the MVP of the match for his seven frag contribution to the team.

AS Gaming managed to clinch the fifth match of the day while UG Empire cleaned up and took the win in the last game of day 2.

Qualified teams for Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka Finals

Out of all the participants, only 12 will be moving on to the next stage. These teams are:

2B Gamer GodLike Desi Gamers Total Gaming Trained To Kill Black Frag Army AS Gaming 4 Unknown UG Empire TSG Army Galaxy Racer Esports Titanium Army

Viewer rewards for live watching (Image via Booyah)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Over a series of six matches tomorrow, these 12 finalists will contend for a prize pool of 2000 USD. Total Gaming and 4 Unknown will be fan favorites to win the event, however, teams like 2B Gamer and TSG Army are coming off strong performances and will try to replicate it in the Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka finals.

Edited by Danyal Arabi