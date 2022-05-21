×
Create
Notifications

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49: Leaked rewards, price, release date and more

Many gamers are excited for the arrival of the Season 49 Elite Pass (Image via Sportskeeda)
Many gamers are excited for the arrival of the Season 49 Elite Pass (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 21, 2022 10:50 AM IST
News

Within Free Fire, the Elite Pass is one of the most coveted and desirable in-game assets that many players are interested in acquiring. This tier-based reward system is basically one of the best ways for individuals to get their hands on exclusive in-game rewards.

The Season 48 Elite Pass is currently being offered within the game as of the time of writing, and will continue to be available all the way up until the end of the month. Additionally, leaks for the upcoming pass have already emerged, exciting the players regarding the rewards that they will be able to earn for free.

Details of Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49

Release date and price

The current pass will be available for 11 more days (Image via Garena)
The current pass will be available for 11 more days (Image via Garena)

As it goes with each pass, the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49 will be made available on 1 June, which is over 10 days away. There will be two paid versions made accessible to the players:

1) Elite Pass

2) Elite Bundle

To acquire the same, users will have to shell out a total of 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively. Apart from this, a pre-order phase for the pass will also begin around the end of May.

Steps to purchase the pass

youtube-cover

Once made available, these are the simple steps that gamers should follow:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the ‘Elite Pass’ icon on the left side.

Step 2: They must then tap on the ‘Upgrade’ button.

Step 3: Two paid versions of the pass will show up, and individuals can select either.

Leaked rewards

Here’s a list of the leaked rewards for Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass.

  • At 0 Badge - Monster Truck: Skull Opera
  • At 5 Badges - Death Theatre avatar
  • At 10 Badges - SPAS12 – Neon Opera
  • At 15 Badges - Cyberblade Dan (Top)
  • At 30 Badges - Pink Facade Banner
  • At 40 Badges - Cyberblade Sheng (Top) and Pink Façade Avatar
  • At 50 Badges - Cybersword Neon Bundle
  • At 80 Badges - Kingfisher – Neon Opera
  • At 100 Badges - Neon Opera Skyboard and Prismatic Song T-shirt
  • At 115 Badges - Golden Facade Banner
  • At 125 Badges - Robotic Opera Loot Box
  • At 135 Badges - Golden Facade Avatar
  • At 150 Badges - Pink Facade Avatar
  • At 195 Badges - Skull Opera Backpack
  • At 200 Badges - Robotic Opera Parachute
  • At 255 Badges - Cybersword Ember Bundle
Also Read Article Continues below

Note: These are just leaks and not confirmed rewards, so players must take them with a pinch of salt.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी