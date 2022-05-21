Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49: Leaked rewards, price, release date and more

Within Free Fire, the Elite Pass is one of the most coveted and desirable in-game assets that many players are interested in acquiring. This tier-based reward system is basically one of the best ways for individuals to get their hands on exclusive in-game rewards.

The Season 48 Elite Pass is currently being offered within the game as of the time of writing, and will continue to be available all the way up until the end of the month. Additionally, leaks for the upcoming pass have already emerged, exciting the players regarding the rewards that they will be able to earn for free.

Details of Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49

Release date and price

The current pass will be available for 11 more days (Image via Garena)

As it goes with each pass, the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49 will be made available on 1 June, which is over 10 days away. There will be two paid versions made accessible to the players:

1) Elite Pass

2) Elite Bundle

To acquire the same, users will have to shell out a total of 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively. Apart from this, a pre-order phase for the pass will also begin around the end of May.

Steps to purchase the pass

Once made available, these are the simple steps that gamers should follow:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the ‘Elite Pass’ icon on the left side.

Step 2: They must then tap on the ‘Upgrade’ button.

Step 3: Two paid versions of the pass will show up, and individuals can select either.

Leaked rewards

Here’s a list of the leaked rewards for Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass.

At 0 Badge - Monster Truck: Skull Opera

At 5 Badges - Death Theatre avatar

At 10 Badges - SPAS12 – Neon Opera

At 15 Badges - Cyberblade Dan (Top)

At 30 Badges - Pink Facade Banner

At 40 Badges - Cyberblade Sheng (Top) and Pink Façade Avatar

At 50 Badges - Cybersword Neon Bundle

At 80 Badges - Kingfisher – Neon Opera

At 100 Badges - Neon Opera Skyboard and Prismatic Song T-shirt

At 115 Badges - Golden Facade Banner

At 125 Badges - Robotic Opera Loot Box

At 135 Badges - Golden Facade Avatar

At 150 Badges - Pink Facade Avatar

At 195 Badges - Skull Opera Backpack

At 200 Badges - Robotic Opera Parachute

At 255 Badges - Cybersword Ember Bundle

Note: These are just leaks and not confirmed rewards, so players must take them with a pinch of salt.

