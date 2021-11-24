Free Fire EMEA Invitational 2021 Grand Finals: Teams, schedule and where to watch 

The Free Fire EMEA Invitational 2021 final is set to take place this Saturday on November 27. The $200k prize pool event will feature 12 teams from the EMEA region (four each from Europe, Arabia, North Africa, and CIS). There will be six matches spread across three maps to determine the winner.

A preliminary round for 'Headstart Points' took place last weekend (November 20 and 21) that was dominated by CIS teams as they occupied the top three positions. These points will be added to the team's final tally. Listed below are the number of headstart points the teams have gathered:

Headstart Points:-

Silence - 7 points Navi - 5 points Trident Clan - 5 points Nakazaki Esports - 2 points Beeline - 1 point

Teams to watch out for Free Fire EMEA Invitational Finals

Natus Vincere: One of the favorites heading into the finals is Natus Vincere. The team entered Free Fire in August 2021 by signing the champion squad of Silence. The team has won the third season of FFPL CIS since then.

Silence: This roster dominated the CIS region and was the second runner-up at World Series, but was disbanded after Navi's debut. With some of their old players and some new additions, they are back after the third season of CIS. In the preliminary rounds of this tournament, they showed some spark and grabbed the most number of 'Headstart Points'.

Vasta Mundo: The European champion squad showed spirit on day two of the prelims and finished in fifth. The squad is composed of players from the ex-champion Vaixourar and will have a good chance to win the event.

Among the others, one cannot ignore the performance of a dark horse team like Trident Clan or Nakazaki Esports during the preliminary round.

Schedule

Free Fire Esports Europe/MENA will stream the tournament on their official YouTube channel beginning at 10:45 PM IST. Fans who cheer for their favorite teams will also have a chance to win exclusive rewards.

Free Fire EMEA Invitational Grand Finals Map schedule

Free Fire EMEA Invitational Map order

Match 1: Bermuda

Match 2: Kalahari

Match 3: Purgatory

Match 4: Bermuda

Match 5: Kalahari

Match 6: Purgatory

Edited by Danyal Arabi