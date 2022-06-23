Free Fire Faded Wheel event: How to get the new 'Yes, I do' emote and Zasil pet today

Three types of Faded Wheel events under the Luck Royale section are currently available in Free Fire. By spending diamonds, players can acquire a list of exciting rewards in the game.

From the prize pool of the Faded Wheel event, players have to eliminate two items and then start spending diamonds. With each spin, the cost of diamonds increases and one random item is assigned each time. The most attractive prize is usually assigned to the last spin.

Faded Wheel event in Free Fire

List of prizes in the Faded Wheel in the battle royale game (Image via Garena)

The latest Faded Wheel event will be available for seven days in the battle royale game. Here are all the prizes that players can win in the event:

Cube Fragment

AK – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Skin: Amber Masked Zasil

Rampage Hyberbook Token

Rampage Hyberbook Crate

Bumblebee Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher (expires on 31 July 2022)

Zasil

The price of each spin is as follows:

1st spin is worth 9 diamonds

2nd spin is worth 19 diamonds

3rd spin is worth 39 diamonds

4th spin is worth 69 diamonds

5th spin is worth 99 diamonds

6th spin is worth 149 diamonds

7th spin is worth 199 diamonds

8th spin is worth 499 diamonds

Free Fire pet: Zasil

Zasil's Extra Luck ability (Image via Garena)

Zasil is one of the recent pets that was introduced to the battle royale game, and it has a special ability called Extra Luck.

Whenever the player who owns Zasil uses a med kit/inhaler/repair kit, it becomes 25% more likely to find another one at the first level and 75% more likely at the final level. The cooldown time of the pet reduces gradually from 120 to 70 seconds.

How to acquire the in-game rewards

Players will have to eliminate two items from the Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

Players need to complete the following steps to obtain the in-game rewards:

Step 1: Players will have to open Free Fire and then go to the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Then they will have to tap on the first Faded Wheel option.

Step 3: Then players will have to eliminate two items that they don’t want.

Step 4: Finally, players will have to tap on the Spin option, and the required diamonds will be deducted from their account.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are advised to play Free Fire MAX instead.

