Free Fire Faded Wheel event: How to get the new 'Yes, I do' emote and Zasil pet today

Three types of Faded Wheel events under the Luck Royale section are currently available in Free Fire. By spending diamonds, players can acquire a list of exciting rewards in the game.
From the prize pool of the Faded Wheel event, players have to eliminate two items and then start spending diamonds. With each spin, the cost of diamonds increases and one random item is assigned each time. The most attractive prize is usually assigned to the last spin.
Faded Wheel event in Free Fire
The latest Faded Wheel event will be available for seven days in the battle royale game. Here are all the prizes that players can win in the event:
- Yes, I do
- Cube Fragment
- AK – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate
- Pet Skin: Amber Masked Zasil
- Rampage Hyberbook Token
- Rampage Hyberbook Crate
- Bumblebee Loot Crate
- Diamond Royale Voucher (expires on 31 July 2022)
- Zasil
The price of each spin is as follows:
- 1st spin is worth 9 diamonds
- 2nd spin is worth 19 diamonds
- 3rd spin is worth 39 diamonds
- 4th spin is worth 69 diamonds
- 5th spin is worth 99 diamonds
- 6th spin is worth 149 diamonds
- 7th spin is worth 199 diamonds
- 8th spin is worth 499 diamonds
Free Fire pet: Zasil
Zasil is one of the recent pets that was introduced to the battle royale game, and it has a special ability called Extra Luck.
Whenever the player who owns Zasil uses a med kit/inhaler/repair kit, it becomes 25% more likely to find another one at the first level and 75% more likely at the final level. The cooldown time of the pet reduces gradually from 120 to 70 seconds.
How to acquire the in-game rewards
Players need to complete the following steps to obtain the in-game rewards:
Step 1: Players will have to open Free Fire and then go to the Luck Royale section.
Step 2: Then they will have to tap on the first Faded Wheel option.
Step 3: Then players will have to eliminate two items that they don’t want.
Step 4: Finally, players will have to tap on the Spin option, and the required diamonds will be deducted from their account.
Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are advised to play Free Fire MAX instead.