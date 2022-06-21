How to get the new Mars Landcrusher AUG gun skin in Free Fire this week

The Incubator is one of the events under the Luck Royale section of Free Fire. Players can head over and spin the wheel to win exciting items that are offered by the event this week.

There are two types of spins in the Incubator section. Each spin is worth 40 diamonds (in-game currency), and a pool of five spins costs 180 diamonds. This time, the most attractive prize offered by the Incubator is the AUG - Mars Landcrusher gun skin.

How to get the Free Fire: Rampage Earthstomper AUG

Rampage Earthstomper AUG in the battle royale game (Image via Garena)

The most recent Incubator event will last for a period of nineteen days in the battle royale game and was unveiled on June 20, 2022. There are four AUG skins that mobile gamers can claim, the most popular of which is the Mars Landcrusher.

To acquire the AUG - Mars Landcrusher, players will have to exchange it for three Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns and seven Evolution Stones. The gun skin is capable of increasing the damage of the weapon (double boost) and the range (single boost). However, to balance these buffs, the reload speed of the assault rifle is reduced.

Items available in the latest Incubator event

Items available in the Incubator Spin (Image via Garena)

Here are the items that Free Fire is offering its players in exchange for diamonds via its latest Incubator event:

Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns

Swordsoul Reality Badge

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate

Memory Fragment (Nairi)

Bonfire

Star General Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Evolution Stone

Exchanges

Players can exchange four different AUG skins using Evolution Stones and Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns (Image via Garena)

After gathering enough Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns and Evolution Stones by spending diamonds, mobile gamers can exchange them for the following items:

AUG - Mars Landcrusher is worth three Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns and seven Evolution Stones

AUG – Ventus Oceanbust is worth two Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns and five Evolution Stones

AUG - Mars Landcrusher is worth two Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns and four Evolution Stones

AUG - Mars Landcrusher is worth 1 Blueprint: Earthstomper Gun and three Evolution Stones

How to claim the AUG - Mars Landcrusher in Free Fire

Here is how players can claim the AUG - Mars Landcrusher via the latest Incubator event in Free Fire:

Step 1: Mobile gamers first have to open the battle royale game and tap on Luck Royale.

Step 2: They will then have to select the Incubator option.

Step 3: Players will have to choose either one spin or five spins worth 40 diamonds and 180 diamonds, respectively.

Step 4: Once mobile gamers have enough Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns and Evolution Stones, they can tap on the Exchange button to acquire the skin of their choice.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are advised to play Free Fire MAX instead.

