How to get Legendary Demonic Grin FAMAS gun skin in Free Fire MAX today

There are currently two Faded Wheel events up and running in Free Fire MAX. Both offer exciting in-game accessories that players can purchase by spending diamonds (premium in-game currency).

The Faded Wheel is a recurring event in the battle royale game part of the Luck Royale section. However, today marks the last day mobile gamers can claim the Demonic Grin FAMAS via spinning the wheels in the Faded Wheel.

Grab the Demonic Grin FAMAS quickly from Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX

The Faded Wheel will end in less than 13 hours in Free Fire MAX. As always, the event has ten items, of which users have to remove two.

Aside from the Demonic Grin FAMAS, two other loot crates will offer a gun skin for M4A1 and another from the Vandal Revolt weapon set. The complete prize pool is given below:

Carved Horns

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (expires on 30 June 2022)

Jester’s Trick

Sauce Swagger Skyboard

Demonic Grin Parachute

Demonic Grin FAMAS token

Demonic Grin FAMAS

Players need to make a total of eight spins if they want to obtain all the rewards. With each spin, the price of diamonds will gradually increase. The cost distribution is given below:

1st spin is worth nine diamonds

2nd spin is worth 19 diamonds

3rd spin is worth 39 diamonds

4th spin is worth 69 diamonds

5th spin is worth 99 diamonds

6th spin is worth 149 diamonds

7th spin is worth 199 diamonds

8th spin is worth 499 diamonds

Attributes of Demonic Grin FAMAS

The Demonic Grin FAMAS is one of the highly desirable Evo gun skins in Free Fire MAX. It can be upgraded to the seventh level by using its tokens.

At its final level, the gun skin is capable of boosting the damage (by double) and increasing the rate of fire (single boost). To even it out, the reload speed of the weapon is reduced.

How to claim rewards via Faded Wheel

Step 1: Mobile gamers must open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Luck Royale option.

Step 2: They have to choose the second Faded Wheel option on the list.

Step 3: Players need to eliminate two items from the list and confirm their decision.

Step 4: Finally, they will be able to spin the wheel and claim the prizes.

