Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Finals crossed 634K live peak viewership

The Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Split concluded this past weekend with a nail-biting finish that saw Team Elite emerge as the champions. Team Elite has been on the podium in more than four esports titles this year, and finally, their wait for a trophy ended with the FFIC.

Statistically, the Finals were a big success as well. More than 3.5 crores (35 million) views were recorded on the FFIC 2021 Hindi stream. All languages combined, the FFIC Fall was livestreamed over 4 crore times.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Finals see a 173 % increase in viewership

FFIC statistics, available from Esports Charts, indicate that the finals attracted a peak live viewership of over 6.3 lakhs (6,34,055 to be precise). This is an increase of 173 percent over the previous edition of FFIC.

The peak viewership touched only during the first round. While the stream has been watched for 2,540,893 hours, the average number of viewers totaled roughly 74,733.

FFIC 2021 Fall Finals: All you need to know

Out of the 75 Lakhs INR Prizepool, Team Elite took 35 lakhs INR while the second and third-ranked team PVS Gaming and Total Gaming, got 15 and seven lakhs INR, respectively.

In-form team BLIND Esports had a lukewarm event while Desi Gamers surprised everyone with their fourth-ranked finish.

The top four teams have also secured their berths in the Free Fire Asia Championship and Free Fire Diwali All-Stars event.

However, all eyes will be on the next major tournament, the Free Fire Pro Series Grand Finals, which start Saturday, October 23. As well as providing competitive gameplay and fun for fans, the tournament will also offer a 30 lakh prize pool for the gamers.

Tune in to the Snapdragon Conquest YouTube channel at 4:30 PM IST to cheer for your team. Fans will also be able to win exclusive merchandise and 425,000 diamonds.

There is no doubt that Free Fire has become the most popular game in India, and with more tournaments and Free Fire MAX, the popularity will rise even more.

Edited by R. Elahi