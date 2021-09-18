Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall League day 2: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The second day of the league stages of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall concluded. Today, Group B and C competed against each other, with Galaxy Racer claiming the top spot with 25 kills and 76 points. Consistency was a major component of their success. Having two Booyah on board, Head Hunters finished second with 33 frags and 72 points.

Team Elite earned 72 points, finishing third. Among the most aggressive teams was TSM, which had 35 frags and finished fourth.

Top 5 players from FFIC Day 2 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The MVP of today was TSM Oldmonk, who accumulated 5590 damage and 15 kills.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Day 2: Match standings

Day 2 standings of FFIC League Group B vs C (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Team Elite won the first match of the second day of the Bermuda tournament with 10 kills. Killer and Pahadi each managed to kill four players. 4 Unknown came in second, while Galaxy Racer came in third.

It was Head Hunters who won the second match on Purgatory with 12 frags. Second place went to GXR with four frags. During the final round, there was 4v1 action against GXR, with Head Hunters losing three players but Aasim edging out Soham to win the game.

The third match was played on the desert map of Kalahari. With five frags, UG Empire nabbed the Booyah. Their zone advantage gave them an edge over GXR and Team Elite. The ground advantage gave Head Hunters a big advantage in the match, as they took 12 kills.

Galaxy Racer claimed Booyah in the fourth match with six frags. With his six frags, Team Elite Pahadi led his team to second place.

Skylightz Gaming, the team from Nepal, came out in top in the fifth match with eight frags. TSM went in aggressive mode to claim 14 kills in the match, with Mr. Jay alone taking six frags.

The final match of the day was won again by Head Hunters with eight kills. Aasim once again showed his class and took five kills in the match. Blind and Team Elite secured second and third place in the game.

Also Read

Free Fire India championship Fall League standings after day 2 (Image via Free Fire)

Tomorrow is the final day of the first-week league stages where Group A and C will battle. It will be exciting to see the matchup between Total Gaming and Team Elite.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar