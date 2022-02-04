Free Fire India Championship 2022 Spring: FFC mode details revealed 

The first official tournament of the year 2022, Free Fire India Championship 2022 Spring Split will commence soon. Registration will open on 7 February at 9:00 am IST and will last for four days. The registration deadline for the tournament is 11 February at 8:00 pm IST.

All registered teams will have to play in the open qualifiers also known as FFC Mode. The match day for FFC mode qualifiers is set to start on 11 February 2022, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm IST. Each team will receive a total of ten tickets during registration, with each ticket valid for one match. Only the top five scores for a team will be used to determine the overall rankings.

A total of 42 teams will be shortlisted from FFC Mode for the closed qualifiers where they will be grouped with the 7th to 12th ranked teams of the FFPL (Free Fire Pro League) 2021 Winter finals.

The top 12 teams from the closed qualifiers will move to the league stages where they will be joined by the top six teams of FFPL 2021 Winter.

Important information for FFIC registration (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Eligibility criteria for Free Fire India Championship spring registration

1) All players have to be 16 years of age or older in 2022.

2) All players must be citizens of India and Nepal only.

3) Prior to registering, all players must be ranked at level 40 with a Diamond 1 rank and a rank point of 2538.

4) Teams are required to have a minimum of five and a maximum of six players.

Qualified teams from FFPL 2021 Winter for FFIC spring

The top six teams from the FFPL Winter have booked their tickets for the League Stage:

1) Chemin Esports

2) Total Gaming Esports

3) GodLike Esports

4) Nigma Galaxy

5) TSM

6) Team Insane Esports

The 7th to 12th rank teams of the FFPL will have to play in the closed qualifiers of the FFIC:

7) KM Brotherhood

8) PVS Gaming

9) Team Chaos

10) Aura Gaming

11) Revenant Esports

12) Assassin’s Army

Also Read Article Continues below

The total prize money for the tournament is one crore INR. The top two teams will also secure their tickets for the Free Fire World Series Sentosa, which is scheduled to take place from 14 May 2022.

Edited by Siddharth Satish