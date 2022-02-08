Free Fire India Championship 2022 Spring prize pool distribution revealed 

The Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2022 Spring is commencing from 11 February. Teams from all over the country will compete in the open qualifiers (FFC mode) for 42 spots in the closed qualifiers. The FFC matchmaking will take place between 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm IST on 11 February.

The prize pool for the FFIC 2022 has been increased by ₹25 lakhs, making it ₹1 crore in total. The winner takes home half of the prizepool while the first runners-up will get one-fourth of the total prize pool. Garena has added three individual awards to this edition of the FFIC. The grand finals are scheduled to be held on April 10.

All registered players that have competed in at least five games in FFC mode will get 500 in-game gold sent via the in-game mail. Apart from this, members of the first-placed team will also win 1x Diamond Voucher, 1x Armor crate, and 1x Bounty Token.

Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire India Championship 2022 Spring

1st Place (Winners): ₹50,00,000

2nd Place (1st Runner-up): ₹25,00,000

3rd Place (2nd Runner-up): ₹10,00,000

4th Place: ₹4,00,000

5th Place: ₹2,00,000

6th Place: ₹1,50,000

7th Place: ₹1,20,000

8th Place: ₹1,00,000

9th Place: ₹1,00,000

10th Place: ₹75,000

11th Place: ₹50,000

12th Place: ₹50,000

League Stage MVP: ₹1,00,000

Grand Finals MVP: ₹1,00,000

Headhunter: ₹50,000

The MVPs in the league stages and finals will be rewarded ₹1,00,000 each, and the Headhunter will get ₹50,000 in prize money.

Garena stated that the prize money will only be distributed to the team captains after each team submits a few supporting documents, including their bank passbook and Garena-provided forms. The team documents must be submitted within one week after the grand finals. Here are the requirements:

Tournament Winner Release Form (Provided by Garena)

Payment Direction Letter (Provided by Garena)

Vendor Creation Form (Provided by Garena)

Captain’s bank account statement/passbook

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from title and prize money, the winner will secure a spot in the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 finals, and the 1st runners-up will cement their place in the play-ins. FFWS 2022 will take place in May in Sentosa, Singapore.

Edited by Siddharth Satish