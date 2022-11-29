Free Fire MAX emotes are available at 50% discount

The entire emote section in the Free Fire MAX store is available at an attractive 50% discount. With this limited-time deal, everyone in the community can get their hands on some of the most coveted legendary, epic, and rare emotes.

Sales on various categories have been a common theme over the past month, with sales on parachutes, Gloo Walls, grenades, surfboards, weapon cases, and more. These sales encourage gamers to spend diamonds with the store and expand their collection.

A new sale is live on Free Fire MAX Indian server

Similar to other promotional offers launched within the last few months, you can only avail of this discount on the emote for a single day, November 29, 2022. A total of 14 emotes are available at discounted prices, and these retail between 99 (rare) and 299 (legendary) diamonds.

The exact list of items included in this sale, along with their discounted prices, are as follows:

14 emotes are available at a discount (Image via Garena)

Top DJ – 299 diamonds

Top Scorer – 299 diamonds

Kongfu – 299 diamonds

Shattered Reality – 299 diamonds

Mind it! – 299 diamonds

Burnt BBQ – 299 diamonds

Rap Swag – 199 diamonds

Greetings – 99 diamonds

Switching Steps – 99 diamonds

Battle in Style – 99 diamonds

Threaten – 99 diamonds

Soul Shaking – 99 diamonds

Shuffling – 99 diamonds

Arm Wave – 99 diamonds

The items are already discounted in the store; you must select the items and complete the purchase to receive the emote at a discount. The emotes are even more accessible than the usual emote party event, where a super draw costs 199 diamonds and guarantees an emote.

Steps to follow to purchase Free Fire MAX emotes at a discounted rate

You may follow the guidelines below to purchase emotes at a discount in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Load Free Fire MAX and then head to the store section by clicking on the icon on the left side.

Select the collection section from the menu on the right (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the collection section from the vertical menu on the right side.

Step 3: Click on the emote category icon to load the list of emotes available at a discount.

Confirm the purchase to receive the emote (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Select the preferred emote and hit the purchase button.

A purchase confirmation dialog box will be displayed on the screen. After approving the purchase, diamonds will be deducted from the account, and emotes can be equipped through the vault section.

Don't worry if you do not have enough diamonds right now, as these kinds of sales have become frequent in the game, and such a discount on the emote might be available later.

