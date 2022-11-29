Free Fire MAX emotes are available at 50% discount

The entire emote section in the Free Fire MAX store is available at an attractive 50% discount. With this limited-time deal, everyone in the community can get their hands on some of the most coveted legendary, epic, and rare emotes.
Sales on various categories have been a common theme over the past month, with sales on parachutes, Gloo Walls, grenades, surfboards, weapon cases, and more. These sales encourage gamers to spend diamonds with the store and expand their collection.
A new sale is live on Free Fire MAX Indian server
Similar to other promotional offers launched within the last few months, you can only avail of this discount on the emote for a single day, November 29, 2022. A total of 14 emotes are available at discounted prices, and these retail between 99 (rare) and 299 (legendary) diamonds.
The exact list of items included in this sale, along with their discounted prices, are as follows:
- Top DJ – 299 diamonds
- Top Scorer – 299 diamonds
- Kongfu – 299 diamonds
- Shattered Reality – 299 diamonds
- Mind it! – 299 diamonds
- Burnt BBQ – 299 diamonds
- Rap Swag – 199 diamonds
- Greetings – 99 diamonds
- Switching Steps – 99 diamonds
- Battle in Style – 99 diamonds
- Threaten – 99 diamonds
- Soul Shaking – 99 diamonds
- Shuffling – 99 diamonds
- Arm Wave – 99 diamonds
The items are already discounted in the store; you must select the items and complete the purchase to receive the emote at a discount. The emotes are even more accessible than the usual emote party event, where a super draw costs 199 diamonds and guarantees an emote.
Steps to follow to purchase Free Fire MAX emotes at a discounted rate
You may follow the guidelines below to purchase emotes at a discount in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: Load Free Fire MAX and then head to the store section by clicking on the icon on the left side.
Step 2: Select the collection section from the vertical menu on the right side.
Step 3: Click on the emote category icon to load the list of emotes available at a discount.
Step 4: Select the preferred emote and hit the purchase button.
A purchase confirmation dialog box will be displayed on the screen. After approving the purchase, diamonds will be deducted from the account, and emotes can be equipped through the vault section.
Don't worry if you do not have enough diamonds right now, as these kinds of sales have become frequent in the game, and such a discount on the emote might be available later.