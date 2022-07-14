Free Fire MAX Foodie top-up event: How to get free Banana Dagger, Ginger beard, and other rewards today

Free Fire MAX players are required to purchase diamonds so that they can acquire exciting in-game accessories. The premium in-game currency has to be obtained by spending real money, and this method is called top up.

The Foodie Top Up event commenced on 13 July 2022. The event will continue for six days and conclude on 18 July 2022. Players can claim three exciting prizes for free by taking part in this event.

Free Fire MAX Foodie Top Up event details and rewards

Banana Dagger is one of the rewards to claim which players have to top up 200 diamonds (Image via Garena)

To encourage more and more players to top up diamonds, the battle royale game often comes up with events. One of the recurring events is the Top Up event which promises players exciting in-game items for free if they purchase a certain number of diamonds.

Here are the rewards and the number of diamonds that players will have to purchase via the ongoing Foodie Top Up event:

Ginger Beard can be claimed if mobile gamers top up 500 diamonds

Banana Dagger can be claimed if mobile gamers top up 200 diamonds

Deadly Baguette can be claimed if mobile gamers top up 100 diamonds

The above three items can be acquired free of cost and the diamonds that are purchased by the players can then be used to obtain other characters, pets, gun skins, gloo wall skins, and more.

Steps to follow to win free rewards via the Foodie Top Up event in Free Fire MAX

To acquire Ginger Beard, players have to top up 500 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers will have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players must open the battle royale game and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They will have to head over to the Events tab and tap on the Foodie Top Up option.

Step 3: Users will then have to tap the Top-Up button beside any of the rewards.

Individuals can purchase 520 diamonds to claim all three rewards mentioned above (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once the top-up page opens, Free Fire MAX gamers will have to choose the number of diamonds they want to top up. The details are as follows:

100 diamonds worth INR 80

310 diamonds worth INR 250

520 diamonds worth INR 400

1060 diamonds worth INR 800

2180 diamonds worth INR 1600

5600 diamonds worth INR 4000

Step 5: Finally, they will have to make the necessary payments to top up the diamonds.

