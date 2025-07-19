  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers: All 48 qualified teams, dates, and format announced 

Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers: All 48 qualified teams, dates, and format announced 

By Gametube
Published Jul 19, 2025 23:24 GMT
FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers begins on July 26 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max India Official)
FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers begins on July 26 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max India Official)

Garena announced the names of all 48 qualified teams for the Online Qualifiers of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025. These squads have been selected from the In-Game Qualifiers held on July 13, 2025. The Online Qualifiers are set to begin on July 26, where the teams will fight for 18 spots in the League Stage.

Ad

The In-Game Qualifiers of the event featured many teams from across India. The best 48 performing squads advance to the Online Qualifiers. While the remaining participants were knocked out of the tournament.

The Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 is being conducted in four stages: In-Game Qualifiers, Online Qualifiers, League Stage, and Grand Finals. It began on July 13 and will wrap up on September 28. The publisher has allocated a massive prize pool of ₹1 crore to the tournament.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Qualified teams for Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers

Ad

Here are the 48 teams chosen from the In-Game Qualifiers:

  1. Kar98-Army
  2. Itz Elite
  3. K9 Esports
  4. Godlike Esports
  5. Tsg Army
  6. Quirkies
  7. Rnx Esports
  8. Gw-Manish
  9. Ng Pros
  10. Legend Esports
  11. Total Gaming Esports
  12. Black Flag Army
  13. Rising Esports
  14. Pvs Gaming
  15. Ng Silver Eagle
  16. Cff Esports
  17. Decepticonz
  18. Phoenix Esport
  19. Ugxhanuman
  20. Vintage Esports
  21. Jonty Gaming
  22. Autobotz Esports
  23. Revenant XSpark
  24. Thecaptains
  25. Tg Tycoons
  26. Oligarchs
  27. Crust Esports
  28. Team Nba
  29. Aura Esports
  30. Black Birds
  31. A_S Esports
  32. Dyt-Official
  33. Novacaine
  34. Vaish Nation
  35. The Odds
  36. Kffc
  37. Hn-Elite
  38. Team_Megastars!
  39. Ultra Instinct
  40. Mtc Esports
  41. Mystic Esports
  42. Team Blazex15
  43. Velonix
  44. Gyan Gaming Esp
  45. Thunder Empire Esports
  46. SimpxGang
  47. Team Hind
  48. NXTxHH

Online Qualifiers format

The Online Qualifiers will be held over two weeks. The teams will be divided equally into four groups for Week 1. Each group will compete in six games. The top nine squads from each group, i.e., 36 teams, will move to Week 2. The bottom three from each group will be eliminated from the Free Fire Max event.

Ad

In Week 2, 36 teams will be placed into three groups. The top six squads from each group — a total of 18 teams — will progress to the League Stage. The remaining 18 squads will be eliminated from the World Cup 2025.

Many popular organisations like GodLike, Revenant XSpark, K9, and Total Gaming Esports have progressed to the Online Qualifiers. These teams will aim to excel in the stage and secure their spots in the League Stage. This stage will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of Feee Fire Max India Esports.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications