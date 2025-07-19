Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers: All 48 qualified teams, dates, and format announced 

Garena announced the names of all 48 qualified teams for the Online Qualifiers of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025. These squads have been selected from the In-Game Qualifiers held on July 13, 2025. The Online Qualifiers are set to begin on July 26, where the teams will fight for 18 spots in the League Stage.The In-Game Qualifiers of the event featured many teams from across India. The best 48 performing squads advance to the Online Qualifiers. While the remaining participants were knocked out of the tournament.The Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 is being conducted in four stages: In-Game Qualifiers, Online Qualifiers, League Stage, and Grand Finals. It began on July 13 and will wrap up on September 28. The publisher has allocated a massive prize pool of ₹1 crore to the tournament.Qualified teams for Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the 48 teams chosen from the In-Game Qualifiers:Kar98-ArmyItz EliteK9 EsportsGodlike EsportsTsg ArmyQuirkiesRnx EsportsGw-ManishNg ProsLegend EsportsTotal Gaming EsportsBlack Flag ArmyRising EsportsPvs GamingNg Silver EagleCff EsportsDecepticonzPhoenix EsportUgxhanumanVintage EsportsJonty GamingAutobotz EsportsRevenant XSparkThecaptainsTg TycoonsOligarchsCrust EsportsTeam NbaAura EsportsBlack BirdsA_S EsportsDyt-OfficialNovacaineVaish NationThe OddsKffcHn-EliteTeam_Megastars!Ultra InstinctMtc EsportsMystic EsportsTeam Blazex15VelonixGyan Gaming EspThunder Empire EsportsSimpxGangTeam HindNXTxHHOnline Qualifiers formatThe Online Qualifiers will be held over two weeks. The teams will be divided equally into four groups for Week 1. Each group will compete in six games. The top nine squads from each group, i.e., 36 teams, will move to Week 2. The bottom three from each group will be eliminated from the Free Fire Max event.In Week 2, 36 teams will be placed into three groups. The top six squads from each group — a total of 18 teams — will progress to the League Stage. The remaining 18 squads will be eliminated from the World Cup 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany popular organisations like GodLike, Revenant XSpark, K9, and Total Gaming Esports have progressed to the Online Qualifiers. These teams will aim to excel in the stage and secure their spots in the League Stage. This stage will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of Feee Fire Max India Esports.