Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular battle royale titles around. The game features an excellent survival experience where one can land on any of the selected maps and equip weapons and other utilities. The last player or team standing is crowned the winner and gets the Booyah title.

Cosmetics are greatly loved by players in FF MAX, as they can acquire them for amazing gameplay. One can get these items for huge discounts from Mystery Shops. This article discusses the leaked Mystery Shop for Free Fire MAX's Indian server.

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop leaked for Indian server

The upcoming Mystery Shop for Free Fire MAX Indian server has been leaked by an Instagram page called BB_BHAI. The page features a cover image where viewers can see different rewards and other events. The mystery shop icon has two images of tops in a blue and white theme, which means players will be able to get lots of fantastic outfit bundles and other items.

One can expect to get lots of rewards, which include outfits, weapon skins, emotes, and much more at discounts of up to 90% on each item. It is one of the best opportunities to get your favorite items for lower prices than other sections in the store.

The procedure to access the Mystery Shop is quite easy and beginners can easily understand how to use a Mystery Shop to get their favorite items for lower prices. Here is a guide to getting items from the Mystery Shop for a discounted price:

Open the Free Fire MAX gaming title on your smartphone. Head to the Mystery Shop icon as soon as the new shop goes live in the game. After that, you will get the 'Try your Luck' option. Upon clicking on the luck button, you will get a specified discount amount which will be applied to all the items available in the shop. Upon getting a random discount number, you can click on the Enter button. After that, you can continue to purchase your desired items from the mystery Shop with the same discount.

The most bought items in each Mystery Shop are mostly older and rare outfit bundles and emotes. One loves to showcase their old outfits, which shows that they are good players.

