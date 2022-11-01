How to register and download Free Fire OB37 Advance Server

Free Fire offers a plethora of amazing features and timely updates that have made it very popular in the gaming community. HD-quality graphics and immersive dynamics like maps, weapon skins, colorful outfits, characters, and other items are quite famous among players.

The Advance Server is a significant way to get a sneak peek into the upcoming updates, features, and additions. The new OB37 addition is just around the corner and players are looking for updates on the OB37 Advance Server.

In this article, we have discussed a quick guide to registering and downloading the OB37 Advance Server for Free Fire.

Note: The game is banned in India and users from the country must not download and install it on their devices.

Guide to registering and downloading Free Fire OB37 Advance Server

An activation code is necessary for users to access the Advance Server and test new features. The developers open limited slots for the server and hence, only a few players get the activation code which can be used to open the Advance Server.

Players must keep in mind that they need to register for the OB37 Advance Server as soon as the website goes live.

The form will ask users to enter all these details (Image via Garena)

Gamers can take help from the following step-by-step guide to register for the OB37 Advance Server:

Head to the official Free Fire Advance Server website to register. You can access the page by clicking on this URL. Upon browsing the website, you will get the option to sign up with either their Facebook or Google account. Use your primary login account for Free Fire. Upon successful sign-up, you will see a new form where you'll be required to add your contact number and email address. After that, you can submit the form and a new screen with the Join Now option will appear. Upon clicking on the Join Now button, you will be successfully registered for the OB37 Advance Server program.

However, users must remember that there is no alternate way to join the Advance Server. One must refrain from getting fooled by websites that claim free activation codes and APK links for Advance Servers.

Upon getting the activation code from the officials, the user needs to download the APK which is connected to the Advance Server. To get the APK file, players can use the following steps:

Open the Free Fire Advance Server website. Login with the same account used to register for the OB37 Advance Server. You will see a new 'Download APK' button which you can click to download the game client with new features. You must ensure that there is sufficient storage on the device to successfully install the APK. Upon successful installation, you can copy and paste the activation code into the box to access the game and try out all the new upcoming features.

Those who have access to Advance Server can also report any of the bugs they find in the game. They can report them directly to the developers from the website or the APK. Upon successful bug reports, users will be rewarded with amazing rewards like diamonds and special bundles.

