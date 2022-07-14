Free Fire MAX OB35 update date and release time for Indian players (July 2022)

Since the launch of the Free Fire MAX Advance Server, the game's community has been discussing the upcoming OB35 update. At the same time, the developers have already begun drumming up hype for the patch by teasing a few upcoming features via teasers.

The announcement of the upcoming fifth-anniversary celebration in August and the partnership with Justin Bieber has propelled excitement to a new level. With the update's date now revealed within Free Fire MAX, it is only a matter of days before users can test the new features that were previously available on the Advance Server.

Free Fire MAX OB35 update release and time for India server

The developers recently released the Battle in Style calendar for the Free Fire MAX Indian server. It provides an overview of a list of events that will commence in the coming days in the battle royale title. However, the last event, titled 'New Updates Login Rewards,' caught the fanbase's attention.

This event suggests the update's release will be on July 20. It also aligns with the earlier expected date, i.e., one day before the completion of the Clash Squad Season. Hence, it can be said that the OB35 update will go live on July 20, 2022.

As with all the updates, players can expect a long spell of maintenance during which they cannot access their favorite game as the servers will be taken offline for a smooth transition. During this break, the developers will deploy the Free Fire MAX update.

This was the schedule for the previous OB34 update (Image via Garena)

Based on several previous patches, gamers can expect the update to become available in the respective mobile stores between 11 AM IST (GMT +5:30) and 12:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

While users can download the latest version through their device's app market (Google Play Store or Apple's App Store), they cannot access it until the maintenance has concluded. Individuals attempting to access the battle royale title will receive an error saying that the server will be ready soon.

The event calendar also highlights a few rewards that might be available to users, including the Diamond Royale Voucher, Weapon Royale Voucher, and more. These are added incentives that are given to players as compensation for downtime and for getting users to update to the latest version.

New features

Garena has confirmed the two new features that are coming to the game through social media posts. The first is the release of the new SMG called Bison, which was also available during the Advance Server. The second is the change in Miguel's ability, making it even more efficient.

Besides this, the developers are expected to release J.Biebs, Justin Bieber's in-game persona, with the Free Fire MAX OB35 update. Additionally, a pet and new game modes are also likely to be added to the game.

