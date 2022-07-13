Free Fire MAX OB35 update release date and event calendar for July 2022

Since the release of the latest Advance Server, Free Fire MAX OB35 has undoubtedly become the most talked-about aspect of the game. The new version is said to feature the fifth-anniversary celebration and collaboration with Justin Bieber, which has kept the gamer buzzing.

Furthermore, the revelation about the release date has added to the players’ joy in awaiting the patch. Users have also set high expectations since Garena has provided game-defining features in the previous three updates of the year.

Free Fire MAX OB35 update release

Garena released the Battle in Style calendar on the Free Fire MAX India server, shedding light on the rollout of the OB35 update. It features an upcoming event called New Updates Login Rewards. Hence, it is safe to say that the Free Fire OB35 patch will be available on 20 July 2022.

Similar to previous updates, servers will be taken offline for maintenance. Players will not be able to access the game for a lengthy period. The patch is generally released a few hours after the start of this maintenance, and thus, it might be available for download around 11:30 AM IST (UTC +5:30).

However, it is only after this break ends that gamers can finally access the latest version.

Some features expected to be incorporated into Free Fire with the OB35 update include Justin Bieber’s character, a new SMG called Bison, character changes, Hoot Pet, and more. Besides these, the game is also set to receive three new game modes.

All of these are available in Advance Server, and users can read more about them by clicking here.

Event calendar

Battle in Style calendar (Image via Garena)

The list of events as per the Battle in Style calendar is as follows:

Player Report Web Event – 11 July to 20 July (Diamond Royale Voucher)

Daily Mission & Token Exchange – 11 July to 19 July (Digital Disco Hair, Craftland Room Card, and more)

Level up Your CS Rank – from 15 July to 19 July (Digital Core and more rewards)

New Updates Login Rewards (Diamond Royale Voucher, Weapon Royale Voucher, Universal Fragments, Pet Food)

The calendar further adds that more events and rewards will be available to gamers after the new OB35 update on 20 July 2022. Hence, players will have packed months ahead with the game’s fifth-anniversary celebration likely scheduled for August.

The developers will soon reveal further information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far