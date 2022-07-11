Free Fire MAX OB35 update release date and time for India server

Ever since its introduction, Free Fire MAX has amassed a large fan following and induced many to switch to a better version by offering the same gameplay but with an improved experience. Updates have been a crucial part of this success, with one released every few months.

After the OB34 update's release in May, this month will see the release of the latest OB35 version. Also, with the introduction of the Advance Server, players have also had a preview of the forthcoming content.

The developers have now announced the official release date for the OB35 update, which has further built up the hype around the patch as it will feature the game's fifth-anniversary celebrations in August 2022. Read through to find out more details about the upcoming update.

Free Fire MAX OB35 update release date and time

The developers have revealed that the OB35 update will go live on 20 July (Image via Garena)

With the recent addition of the Battle in Style event calendar in the Free Fire MAX India server, the developers have officially revealed the release date for the OB35 update. It will go live on 20 July 2022, which is in line with the expected date.

The updates are generally preceded by a long spell of maintenance, which begins in the morning as per Indian time, and lasts until the evening to ensure a smooth transition to the latest version.

The maintenance schedule for the OB34 update (Image via Garena)

The patch is generally available for download after the commencement of the break. Hence, gamers can expect the update to be released around 11.30 am to 01.30 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

Due to the servers being offline, players will not be able to play Free Fire MAX or enjoy the new features until the end of the scheduled break. Also, it would not be possible to play the game on an older version, and users will have to update the game.

Similar to previous updates, players will likely receive rewards for downloading the latest version within a few days of its release. As per the Battle in Style calendar, gamers will likely receive a Diamond Royale Voucher, a Weapon Royale Voucher, Universal Fragments, and Pet Food on patch day as login rewards.

Update features

Hoot is the name of the newest pet (Image via Garena)

Many features from the Advance Server will be making it into Free Fire and the MAX variant with the release of the patch. This time around, it is expected to include:

J.Biebs, Justin Bieber's in-game character

Net Hoot pet

Three new game modes (Droid Apocalypse, Coin Cash, and Free for All)

New SMG: Bizon

Better UI

While the exact details have not been officially announced, these are already available in the OB35 Advance Server. Gamers can read more about them by clicking here.

