Free Fire MAX rewards for today: How to win Bhangra emote, Pirate's straw hat, and more for free

Free Fire MAX is back with yet another Watch to Win event. This is one of the most popular recurring events in the battle royale game that allows mobile gamers to claim exciting in-game accessories, emotes, and rewards. Most of these items cost diamonds (in-game currency). However, the event gives players the opportunity to claim them for free in the game.

To claim the rewards, players will just have to tune into any of the videos on Booyah!, Garena’s very own streaming platform, and watch it for a specified time period. Once players complete the required time quota, they will be able to claim rewards that range from free pets to exciting emotes and bundles.

Free Fire MAX: Latest Watch to Win event

The prizes offered by the latest Watch to Win event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The latest Watch to Win event in Free Fire MAX commenced on June 1, 2022. Players can watch any livestream of their choice for 60 minutes to claim the prizes. The event will conclude on June 4, 2022.

Here are some of the rewards that players can claim in the game:

Pirate’s Straw Hat

Bhangra Emote

Star of 2019 Top

How to claim the rewards

There are two different ways via which players can claim the Watch to Win rewards and they are as follows:

Via Free Fire MAX

On tapping Go To, players will be redirected to the Booyah page (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players will have to open the battle royale game and then tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Then they will have to head over to the News tab and click on the “Booyah! Watch to Win” option.

Step 3: Players will then have to tap on Go To.

Step 4: Once players are redirected to the Booyah! page, they will have to log in.

Step 5: Then they can watch any livestream for 60 minutes and win the rewards in the game.

Via Booyah!

Booyah! application can be downloaded for free (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 1: Players will first have to download the Booyah! application from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Mobile gamers will then have to open the Booyah! app and then log in with the account that is linked to Free Fire MAX.

Step 3: Then they will have to choose any of the livestreams of their preference and watch it for 60 minutes to earn the rewards.

