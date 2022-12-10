Free Fire MAX room card available for 50 diamonds (only today)

One of the best ways to have fun with friends in Free Fire MAX is by creating custom rooms. Players can create private room matches for the different game modes using the room cards made available by the developers.

Each room card usually costs 100 diamonds in the in-game store. However, Garena is offering a special discount on room cards today, and anyone interested in obtaining them can do so for half the price (50 diamonds).

More details regarding the special room card offer are provided in the section below.

Garena is offering room cards in Free Fire MAX for 50 diamonds

There is a special discount on the room cards, and players can get them for 50 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Garena has added a new time-limited offer to the Free Fire MAX Indian server that allows users to acquire room cards for 50 diamonds. There are four different kinds of cards that individuals will be able to obtain:

Room Card (1 match)

Pet Rumble Room Card (1 match)

Craftland Room Card (1 match)

Pet Mania Room Card (1 match)

The default room card will enable individuals to create custom room matches for the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes. On the other hand, the other three types of room cards will allow them to create custom room matches for those particular modes.

The steps to acquire room cards in Free Fire MAX are provided below:

Step 1: Launch Free Fire MAX on your mobile device and navigate to the in-game store by clicking on the icon on the left side of the screen.

You will have to tap either on the 'New' tab or the 'Item' tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Tap on the 'New' tab or 'Item' tab to see the four different types of room cards.

You can next select the necessary room card and tap on the 'Purchase' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the one you want to buy and click on the 'Purchase' button to proceed. A pop-up will appear, asking you to confirm the payment.

You must confirm the purchase to get that particular card in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once the purchase is confirmed, the diamonds will be deducted from your account, and you'll receive a room card.

How to create custom rooms in Free Fire MAX

The steps below will guide you through the process of creating a custom room in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Begin by selecting the mode-select option on the game’s lobby screen. The different modes will show up, and you must tap on the 'Custom' button.

Tap on the 'Custom' button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the game mode for which you want to make a custom room.

Choose the mode and tap on the 'Create' button to proceed (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click the 'Create' button and choose the settings you want to apply. After doing so, press the 'Confirm' button to complete the procedure.

Once the custom room gets created, you can invite your friends to join the experience.

