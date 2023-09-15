Free Fire MCPS Majors Season 6: Teams, FFWS slot, schedule, format, and more

The sixth season of the Free Fire MCPS (Malaysia, Cambodia, Philippines, and Sri Lanka) Majors is set to kick off on September 16. This three-week-long event will feature 18 top-tier teams competing in two distinct phases: the League Stage and the Finals. The first stage will feature 18 teams, comprising the top six teams from MCPS Majors Season 5 and 12 teams from the Qualifier Finals.

This initial phase will span two weeks, with two matchdays each week. It will be hosted in a round-robin format, with teams divided into three groups of six, resulting in a total of 24 matches (six matches per day). Each team will play a total of eight matches in a week, and the groups will be reshuffled after Day 2.

The top 12 teams from the League Stage will secure their spots in the highly-anticipated Grand Finals, scheduled to unfold from October 6 to 8. This event also features an impressive prize pool of $50,000. Moreover, the victorious team will earn the coveted opportunity to participate in the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023, slated for November in Thailand.

Free Fire MCPS Season 6 teams

Here are the 18 squads that will contest in Season 6:

Expand Farang Esports Freedom Rumble Tactical Intex Todak Illastrados Juegos Axis Esports AV Radicals Visionaries Who's Next TokDalang Geek Fam Ni Gurrelix Team Badut SL Riderz A Esport No Life D'illusion

Despite recent struggles, the defending champions, Expand, is poised to enter as frontrunners in the upcoming season, aiming to secure their place in the 2023 FFWS. The lineup had a dismal showing in their last two major tournaments: the World Series and the SEA Invitational.

Farang Esports is also determined to clinch the title this time around. They placed second in the last edition. The organization was also the crowned champion in the Season 3. However, Their performance in the Free Fire SEA International was poor, and they finished last in the overall standings.

On the other hand, AV Radicals, the victors of the MCPS Season 4, has been grappling with a slump in performance and is eager to bounce back and improve their results in the upcoming season. The firm claimed ninth spot in the Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok.

In addition to these teams, Todak and Axis Esports have established themselves as longstanding participants in the circuit, and they have a strong potential to clinch the championship. However, Todak has been struggling for a long time and will need to improve their gameplay if they want to get their first major title.

