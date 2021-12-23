Free Fire New Age: Magic Cube Fragment event release date and all you need to know

It's been over a week since the New Age campaign in Free Fire was unveiled, and the developers have added a large number of themed items to the game since. Additionally, a plethora of events have been incorporated into the battle royale title, providing users with an excellent opportunity to get free rewards.

As seen in the event calendar, one of the upcoming events will be providing players with an opportunity to get their hands on free Magic Cube Fragments. Here are some further details on the subject.

Note: This event hasn’t started in Free Fire, and individuals will only be able to get the Magic Cube Fragments once the event commences.

Details about Magic Cube Fragment event release date in Free Fire

This is the event calendar (Image via Free Fire)

In the event calendar, it is mentioned that the ‘Magic Cube Fragment Drop’ event will be made available to players on 1 January and will be present only for a single day.

During that time, users will likely have to complete tasks, which will then provide them with Magic Cube Fragments.

Apart from that, a few other events are lined up for the same date. These include the ‘New Age Day Login’ (which provides a free Yeti pet), ‘Game with Friends’ and ‘New Age is Here’.

For those unaware, Magic Cube Fragments can be exchanged to obtain a Magic Cube, which can later be used to redeem exclusive costume bundles from the in-game store. Here are the steps that can be followed to achieve the same:

Step 1: Once Free Fire is open on the players’ device, they need to click on the ‘Store’ icon, which is present on the left side of the lobby screen.

Gamers can first tap here to access the in-game store (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they need to head over to the ‘Redeem’ section and press the ‘Cube Fragment’ option.

100 Fragments can be exchanged for a Magic Cube in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Lastly, gamers can exchange 100x fragments for the ‘Magic Cube’ and then use it to get the required costume bundle in Free Fire.

Edited by Siddharth Satish