5 best Magic Cube Bundles to obtain in Free Fire in November 2021

Players are in for a treat with the Free Fire Diwali celebrations as the developers have numerous exclusive rewards in the store for the fans. One of the most exciting items up for grabs is the Magic Cube.

It is one of the most valued commodities that open the players’ door for attaining one of the bundles of their choice from the in-game store. Players will be getting a free Magic Cube just by signing in on 4 November 2021.

Additionally, the developers have refreshed the Magic Cube store, offering a more comprehensive selection of exclusive items.

Explore these Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire

5) Venom Touch Bundle

Venom Touch Bundle was released in June 2019 (Image via Free Fire)

The Venom Touch was added to Diamond Royale in June 2019. The green-themed outfit provides a spooky appearance to the character. The effects on the hands and legs certainly boost its appeal. If players do not have the bundle yet, they may exchange it using the free Magic Cube. The available components are:

Venom Touch (Mask)

Venom Touch (Top)

Venom Touch (Bottom)

Venom Touch (Shoes)

4) Hipster Bunny Bundle

Hipster Bunny Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

This female bundle has always been on the list of players ever since its release in April 2020. The bundle comes with a blue and pink theme, with the illuminating shoes and shades only adding to its visual appeal. The parts of the bundle are:

Hipster Bunny (Head)

Hipster Bunny (Mask)

Hipster Bunny (Top)

Hipster Bunny (Bottom)

Hipster Bunny (Shoes)

3) Crazy Panda

Crazy Panda bundle has to be (Image via Free Fire)

Crazy Panda is undoubtedly one of the game’s oldest bundles which are also one of the key reasons for its appeal. It was added in June 2018 to Diamond Royale and has a clean esthetic. However, unlike the other bundles on the list, it has to be equipped all at once, which may deter some users.

2) Bandit Bundle

Bandit Bundle has four items (Image via Free Fire)

Bandit Bundle is a widely used cosmetic item by several popular Free Fire content, and therefore will be on the list of players to get using the free Magic Cube. It was initially available in April 2019, and its rarity further adds a reason for attaining the exclusive bundle. It comes with the following items:

Bandit (Mask)

Bandit (Top)

Bandit (Bottom)

Bandit (Shoes)

1) Night Clown Bundle

Mask of this bundle has attracted the players (Image via Free Fire)

The clown-themed items have attracted Free Fire players, and the game features multiple such outfits. One of the oldest ones among these is the Night Clown Bundle which was incorporated in late 2018. Players often get this bundle for its amazing head, providing a unique look. This includes:

Night Clown (Head)

Night Clown (Top)

Night Clown (Pants)

Night Clown (Shoes)

