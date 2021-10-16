Top 5 rarest Free Fire bundles that every player wants to own

Every player is fond of the character outfits that feature in Garena Free Fire, and that is why no one leaves an opportunity to grab a cosmetic bundle in the game.

Most of the outfits cost hundreds and sometimes thousands of diamonds, with the exception of a few grindable ones. Despite the high cost, many players go out of their way to purchase such in-game items.

However, certain outfits have become a rare sight in Free Fire and have increased in popularity with the passage of time. It would certainly be an understatement to say that every player wants to own such rare Free Fire outfits.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order.

Free Fire character bundles: The rarest outfits in the game that every player wants to own

1) Sakura Bundle

Sakura Bundle on the right is one of the beautiful outfits ever (Image via Garena)

Introduced as part of the Elite Pass Season 1, the Sakura Bundle is now rarely seen as only older players own it. The bundle became famous during the first season of Elite Pass and has remained so to this very day.

The Sakura Bundle has made returns to Free Fire from time to time and has remained in popular demand.

2) Green Criminal Bundle

Green Criminal Bundle (Image via PRO NATION/YouTube)

Owned by a small chunk of the playerbase, Green Criminal is one of the rarest Free Fire bundles. However, the bundle was re-introduced to the game some time ago, and its rarity has decreased a bit.

The Green Criminal bundle has remained popular due to a high demand for it. There is still a chance that it might return to the game once again through a major event.

3) Galaxy Dino Bundle

Blue Dino Bundle (Image via 2B Gamer/YouTube)

The developers introduced six Galaxy Dino bundles in Free Fire, and one of them was a blue dinosaur suit. The Dino bundles were part of a Free Fire Incubator and were removed after a specific period.

The Blue Dino bundle was the toughest to redeem, and it consequently became the rarest among all outfits. Although the bundle has made its way to the game multiple times, it remains one of the rarest outfits.

4) Bunny Warrior Bundle

Bunny Warrior Bundle (Image via TG DADA/YouTube)

One of the weirdest yet visually-pleasing Free Fire bundles, Bunny Warrior was a part of the Draw a Bunny event. The special event granted a free turn to players daily, using which they could draw a bunny on a mirror. The only way to claim the bundle was by drawing an accurate representation of the rabbit.

Hence, the difficulty of drawing an accurate bunny contributed to the increased rarity of the bundle. Although the bundle returned to the game through the Legacy Returns event, it has been a rare sight in Free Fire matches.

5) Hip Hop Bundle

Hip Hop Bundle (Image via Game Task/YouTube)

The Hip Hop Bundle is arguably the coolest outfit on this list and is considered to be a highly sought after and rare cosmetic in Free Fire. Like the Sakura Bundle, the Hip Hop Bundle is also one of the oldest outfits introduced in the game through the Elite Pass in Season 2.

Disclaimer: The rarity of these outfits is listed according to widespread speculation and discussion in the Free Fire community. The bundles listed here may or may not be considered rare by all players.

Edited by Siddharth Satish