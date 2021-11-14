Free Fire OB31 Advance Server open and close date officially announced

The popularity and player base of Free Fire has expanded progressively due to the subsequent updates incorporated by the developers. However, a test server (Advance Server) is accessible to evaluate the features before they are made public.

Garena started the registration process for the OB31 Advance Server a few days ago, and users are eagerly awaiting its arrival. Here are the exact open and close dates for the upcoming Free Fire OB31 Advance Server:

Opening date of the server: 18 November 2021

Closing date of the server: 25 November 2021

Inside that, participants will test out new content that will be available in the upcoming OB31 version.

This is the timeline for the forthcoming OB31 Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

There’s a lot of hype in the Free Fire community across the globe as they wait for the start of the OB31 Advance Server. With its release, users will be able to try out the new features for around a week.

Individuals will also have the chance to earn diamonds by reporting bugs and glitches in the OB31 Advance Server, as seen here:

Reporting bugs can provide a chance to get free diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Steps to register for OB31 Advance Server

To access the server, the user will need an Activation Code. This will be provided to a limited number of players after registration. Here’s a guide to the process:

Step 1: Users need to visit the Advance Server website using any of the web browsers. Or they can also tap on this link to reach there.

Step 2: Next, they can press the “Login Facebook” option and sign in using their accounts by entering their credentials.

These all pieces of information need to be entered by the players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After this, gamers will find a form on their screens, asking them to enter information for their profiles.

Step 4: Once users enter all the details, they can press “Join Now.” The registration process will be completed upon doing so.

The application will be sent to the developers for review, and as mentioned earlier, only a few users will be getting the Activation Code. This is because the Advance Server can hold a restricted number of players.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha