Free Fire OB31 update APK file size revealed

Finally, the most recent iteration of Free Fire, the OB31 version, has been released. There are dozens of new features and improvements that have been included, which users will experience once the maintenance period has concluded.

To give an overview, Chrono, K, Maxim, D-Bee, and Thiva are a few of the characters that have balanced their ability, while the gun list is even longer. Now in the Clash Squad mode, players are allowed to carry a specific number of grenades. In addition to the adjustments to the existing ones.

Free Fire OB31 APK size

The APK file size (Image via Free Fire)

For Android users, the Free Fire OB31 update is available for download from the Google Play Store. At the same time, the option to utilize APK and OBB files remains open.

The size of the Free Fire OB31 APK file is around 58 MB. However, it is essential to note that it would not be possible for players to run the game off the APK file. They will also need an OBB, which requires an additional 686 MB of storage. Players can download both files using the download link provided below:

OB31 APK file: Click here

OB31 OBB file: Click here

Once the download is complete, they will have to place the OBB in a specified folder for the game to work. They can read the complete guide here.

Users can download resources within the game (Image via Free Fire)

Alternatively, gamers will also have the option to go ahead with downloading and installing the APK file. They can subsequently download the resources after opening the Free Fire.

The update size is 450 MB (Image via Free Fire)

However, while downloading the Free Fire OB31 update from the Google Play Store, users will require a total of 450 MB of storage. To do this, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players can open the Google Play Store and then search for Free Fire.

Step 2: Next, they can select the relevant option and press the update button to get the latest version of the game.

Server opening time

The server will be down for a few hours (Image via Free Fire)

As announced, the Free Fire servers will be accessible by 5:40 pm IST (GMT +5:30), and only then will users be able to test out the game.

