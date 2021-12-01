Free Fire OB31 update maintenance end time and release schedule for all regions

Free Fire enthusiasts are pretty excited as the OB31 update will be released today, 1 December. They had to face quite a lot of confusion regarding the date of release of the latest update.

The server maintenance time commenced at 9.30 am IST. So Free Fire players will not be able to enjoy the game before the maintenance time draws to an end.

Maintenance end time of Free Fire’s OB31 update

The maintenance period will be over by 6.30 pm IST (GMT +5:30) today. During every update, the Free Fire servers are taken down for maintenance to prepare them to run the latest patch smoothly.

Release schedule for Free Fire OB31 update

Garena never reveals the exact time of release of its updates. Players can head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to keep track of the update’s arrival.

It usually rolls out a few hours into the maintenance period. Hence, Free Fire gamers can expect the OB31 update to be available around the following times given below:

India - 10.00 am IST to 11.30 am IST (UTC +5:30).

Indonesia: 11.30 am to 1 pm WIB (UTC +7:00)

Brazil: 1.30 am to 3 am BRT (UTC -3:00)

Europe: 6.30 am to 8 am CEST (UTC +3:00)

North America: 4 August, 12.30 am to 2 am EDT (UTC -4:00)

They can update to the latest version but cannot enjoy the game before the maintenance time gets over. Since the arrival of the patch also depends on the device that users have, they can use APK and OBB files to get the update sooner.

The expected size of the update will range between 600 to 700 MB.

Notable features of OB31 update

D-bee’s ability was boosted in the OB31 update (Image via ff.garena)

Here are some exciting features of the OB31 update as revealed by the Advance Server:

While Chrono’s ability was nerfed once again, the skills of Maxim, K, D-bee, and Thiva were buffed.

New rank – Master has been introduced. It can be achieved after crossing the Heroic level.

New weapon – MAC 10 – has been added. SCAR, M60, UMP, XM8, MP5-X, Kar98k, and Groza’s powers have been adjusted.

Edited by Ravi Iyer