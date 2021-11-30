Free Fire OB31 update not releasing today (30th November): All you need to know

Free Fire OB31 has been one of the trending subjects for many conversations in the entire community in the last few days. The features displayed in the Advance Server and the preview of the changes from the social media posts have contributed to the players' curiosity.

Previously, the update was expected to go live on 30 November. Nonetheless, to everyone's surprise, the much-anticipated OB31 update has been postponed and will not be released today.

Free Fire OB31 update will not be released on 30 November

Players came up with 30 November 2021 based on the recent history of updates being published just a day before the end of the current Clash Squad-ranked season. Subsequently, a post by Free Fire Brazil bolstered player anticipation for the update's release on the given date.

However, no maintenance schedule or patch notes for the Free Fire OB31 patch have been released. As a result, gamers can consider the patch to be delayed until a later date, as there is always a scheduled break preceding the release of any update.

An event calendar in the Indonesia server (Image via Free Fire)

Further adding to this, the event tab in the Indonesia server has revealed the name of the update and the release date for the same. According to it, Free Fire OB31 patch will be called New Age will be going live on 4 December 2021.

Free Fire OB31 features

The update will arrive with loads of features that will strive to improve and balance the gameplay experience. Some of them are as follows:

Clash Squad mode changes

Specific map areas for the Clash Squad mode will be altered to offer balanced gameplay, two of them being Academy and Mill. In addition, users will not also be able to request multiple items from their teammates.

New rank

A new Master rank will be added to the battle royale and clash squad ranked system. It will be placed between Heroic and Grandmaster 1 and will spread among players at the higher ranks.

Chrono adjustment

Chrono has been the most used character and its adjustment in the upcoming update will be one of the most significant ones. Users will not be able to fire from within the force field while its durability has improved.

