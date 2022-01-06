Free Fire OB32 Advance Server starts today, closing date and activation code process revealed

Developers release an Advance Server a few weeks before each Free Fire update to test new features. The OB32 Advance Server has added to the excitement of the game's upcoming version.

It is set to begin on 6 January, and users with the activation code will be able to enter and test out the content that Garena has incorporated. They will have access to the server for about a week after it goes live.

Free Fire OB32 Advance Server is all set to start today

Start and end date

This is the timeline of the server which will be starting very soon (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned in the timeline on the official Advance Server website, it will be starting today. Individuals will be able to download the APK file from the very same website.

The test server will be up and running for a short period of time before shutting down on 13 January, and users will only be able to participate on the Advance Server until that date.

Activation code

Obtaining the activation code is absolutely necessary for players to access the Free Fire OB32 Advance Server. However, as there are a limited number of spots, not everyone will be provided with the unique code.

The only way individuals can have a chance to acquire it is by completing the registration process:

Step 1: Go to the official Advance Server website (this link can be used).

Step 2: Next, users will be required to sign in. The two options available to them are Facebook and Google.

This form has to be filled to complete the registration process (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once they finish that process, a form will show up. Gamers will need to fill out information including their email, full name and phone number to complete their profiles.

Step 4: They can then submit the form to complete their registration for the Advance Server.

There is no alternative to this process. If users haven't received the activation code, they will need to wait for a response from the developers.

Note: There is no guarantee that players will receive the activation code after completing the registration process.

