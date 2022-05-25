Free Fire OB34 update: Android APK and iOS file size details

With the commencement of the Free Fire OB34 maintenance, it is only a matter of hours before the release of the impending update. The servers are already offline, and hence gamers cannot test out the new features, including character changes and weapon adjustments, until the server is back up again.

Gamers may download the latest version directly through the Google Play Store and the App Store once the patch is out. Furthermore, they will receive additional rewards for downloading the patch, which will vary depending on the server.

Details of Free Fire OB34 update’s size on Android (APK) and iOS

APK and iOS file size

The estimated size of the update has been mentioned below (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB34 update for Android users is anticipated to be between 400 and 600 MB when made available on the Google Play Store. On the other hand, the patch size for those who use iOS might range anywhere between 600 and 700 MB.

These are the expected ranges based on previous updates for the battle royale title, and the size may vary upon release. Users will need to ensure that they possess sufficient storage space on their devices to complete the download and installation of the new version.

Steps to download Free Fire OB34 update

Android download

To download the OB34 update, individuals with Android devices can open the Google Play Store and use the search bar to look up the game. They can then press the Update button to start the download process for the game’s new version.

iOS download

iOS users may open the Apple App Store and search the game’s name, i.e., ‘Free Fire.’ Individuals can tap on the update option to start the procedure. The OB34 patch will soon be installed.

Patch notes

Here are some of the patch notes (Image via Garena)

These are some of the patch notes from the new release:

New M24 Sniper Rifle

Character ability changes (Wolfrahh, Dimitri, D-Bee, Alok, Skyler, Steffie, Chrono, Kenta, Xayne, Clu, Wukong, Misha, and Nairi)

Clash Squad changes – Map Balancing and Armor Upgrades

Battle Royale – Airdrop Enhancements, Visual Effects of Rare Loot, and more adjustments

Weapon Balancing

Pin Function

Visual Alerts for Gunshots

Check out the complete patch notes here!

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users belonging to the country must avoid downloading or playing it on their devices. They can, however, resort to the MAX version that wasn’t suspended.

Edited by Ravi Iyer