Free Fire OB35 Advance Server APK release date, download process, link, and more

Players are eagerly anticipating the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server launch now that details regarding it have been disclosed. As of today, there is only approximately a week left until the server commences and provides users with a glimpse into the new features of the upcoming version of the game.

Once the server is made available, all interested users will have to use the APK file to complete the download process on their Android devices. However, it is essential to note that an Activation Code is necessary to gain access.

The following section provides information on the server’s release date, download procedure, and more.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users belonging to the country should avoid playing the game on their devices under any circumstances. They may play FF MAX since it was not on the list of banned applications.

APK download and other details about Free Fire OB35 Advance Server

Release date

The release date of the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The following is a timeline of the Advance Server, as stated on the official website:

Start date: 7 July 2022

End date: 14 July 2022

As a result, the OB35 Advance Server for the game will be released on 7 July. The APK download process will likely begin on the same day.

Registrations are already underway and are currently being processed. Users can visit the website to register for a chance to receive the Activation Code.

APK download process

After the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server has been made available, players can follow the steps below to download it:

Step 1: To begin the download process, gamers must head over to the game's official Advance Server website.

Step 2: Once they get on the website, individuals must sign in through the same platform they used during the registration process.

Players will have to use the same platform that was used during the registration (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players will soon find a ‘Download APK’ option, which will begin the download process for the APK file of the OB35 Advance Server.

They should ensure that they have sufficient storage space on their devices before proceeding with the download and installation.

It is not possible to access the server without the Activation Code (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 4: Finally, users can install the APK and enter the Activation Code to access the Advance Server.

Gamers who did not receive the Activation Code can also download the APK for the server. However, they will not be able to gain access to it since a code is necessary.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far