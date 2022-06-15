Free Fire OB35 Advance Server: Expected release date and other details

Free Fire’s updates are always eagerly awaited. The previous OB34 version was released around three weeks ago and introduced numerous unique features, including a new game mode, a pet, and more.

Even though the OB34 version was released recently, fans have already started to enquire about the Advance Server for the next iteration, i.e., OB35. For those unaware, the Advance Server is a test server released by Garena before each update.

This article will go over some details about the expected release date and registration process for the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. However, they may play the MAX version, which was not included in the list of banned applications.

What is the expected release date of the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server?

The server is likely to release on 7 July or 8 July (Image via Sportskeeda)

Free Fire Advance Servers are made available for use fourteen days in advance of the release of a brand-new update, as has been the case with the vast majority of the game’s last patches.

Based on the Clash Squad Ranked Season pattern, the next OB35 update is anticipated to be made available on either 21 or 22 July (Clash Squad Ranked Season concludes on 21 July).

Subsequently, individuals can expect the Free Fire Advance Server for the OB35 version to be released around 7 July or 8 July. As a result, players will only have to wait a few weeks for it.

Disclaimer: No official release dates for the OB35 update and the Advance Server have been provided by the developers. The ones mentioned above are speculated.

Registration for the OB35 Advance Server

There will be two different options to use during the registration process (Image via Garena)

Like all previous servers, there will be a registration period before the launch. With the server starting on 7 July or 8 July, this procedure will likely begin around the tail end of June or the very beginning of July.

All players interested in participating in the server will need to complete the registration, and this is the only way to receive the Activation Code.

What is an Activation Code for the Advance Server?

Players need an Activation Code to access the OB35 Advance Server (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players must input a unique Activation Code to play on the Advance Server. Although the client for the Advance Server can be downloaded by anyone, the developers will only grant access to those with this specific code.

Since there is limited room on the Advance Server, not all registered players will receive this code. However, this should not discourage players from registering for the Advance Server.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far