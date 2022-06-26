Free Fire OB35 update: Expected release date, Advance Server, and more details

The upcoming Free Fire OB35 update has received a lot of attention from the game's community. Since the previous version was made available to the public over a month ago, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of this one.

Subsequently, there has been a constant hunt by users to find out when the next update will be arriving. Also, prior to its launch, there will be an Advance Server starting, which will enable them to take a look at the upcoming features.

The following section looks at the expected release date of the OB35 update, Advance Server, and more.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, gamers from the nation are strongly encouraged to abstain from playing the game.

Expected release date of the Free Fire OB35 update

OB35 update is expected to be made available on 20 or 21 July (Image via Garena)

Garena has followed a consistent pattern for the distribution of Free Fire updates, i.e., the updates were issued the day or the day before the end of the Clash Squad ranked season. It is anticipated that the same will be true with the OB35 release.

As a result, the OB35 update is scheduled to be released on 20 July or 21 July because the current Clash Squad ranked season will end on 21 July.

Advance Server details

Users eagerly await the start of the Advance Server (Image via Sportskeeda)

Most Advance Servers are made accessible to gamers a few weeks before the official launch of each update. Considering the fact that the OB35 update will be released on either 20 July or 21 July, the release for the OB35 Advance Server is likely to take place between 6 July – 10 July.

Upon the server's arrival, gamers will have to enter the Activation Code (provided by registration) to gain access. Later on, they will be eligible to test out the different features.

Steps of registration

These are the standard steps to register for the Advance Server:

Step 1: Gamers can start the registration process by visiting the Advance Server website.

Step 2: Once they land on the particular website, they can sign in through either of the two available options, i.e., Google or Facebook.

Google and Facebook are the two options available (Image via Garena)

After individuals have logged in, they will find a form on their screens to set up their profiles. They can input details like their name, email address, and phone number.

Step 3: Upon entering the details, players can hit the 'Join Now' button. This will complete the registration, and they can subsequently wait for a response from the developers for the Activation Code.

Note: The release dates of the Free Fire OB35 update and the Advance Server are based on speculations. The developers have not announced any particular date.

