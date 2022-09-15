Free Fire OB36 update release date and time for India server (MAX version)

Free Fire and its MAX version have been a massive success on mobile devices, with regular updates being one of the key contributors to its popularity. These patches breathe a sense of new life into the battle royale titles by incorporating a range of new features, mechanics, and more that keep them fresh and exciting.

The patches are released roughly every two months, and after months of waiting, the Free Fire MAX OB36 update is on the horizon. Gamers got a taste of the new features during the Advance Server, which has further increased the anticipation.

Garena has revealed a few details about the features and the upcoming patch's release date. Read through for a detailed overview of the upcoming update for the battle royale title.

Free Fire MAX OB36 update release date announced for India server

Garena has released a new patch highlight on the Free Fire MAX India server, providing all the details gamers were waiting for. According to the highlight, the OB36 update will go live on September 21, 2022.

As with previous updates, maintenance will occur on the day of the update’s release. The update is usually released during this long maintenance break, starting at around 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) and running until approximately 5:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

Based on the release of the last few patches, gamers can expect the Free Fire MAX OB36 update to go live around 11:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) to 1:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

Gamers can download it through their respective stores (Apple App Store or Google Play Store) once it has become available. However, access to the title will be limited until the scheduled maintenance break concludes.

Individuals attempting to access the battle royale title during this time will receive an error message. This issue will automatically be resolved once the servers are online again.

Moreover, players can also sign into Free Fire MAX after the maintenance period to receive additional rewards for updating the game. These rewards vary depending on the server players are placed in. This may include multiple vouchers, gun crates, and more.

Note: Garena has only confirmed the release date for the Free Fire MAX OB36 update. The time mentioned earlier is based on previous trends and is speculative. The timing of the release is subject to change.

Update features

Most of the upcoming content from new patches is tested on the Advance Server ahead of the full release. This gives players early access to the changes, and some of the confirmed features are:

New character – Tatsuya

New Treatment Laser Gun and Gloo Melter Grenade

New gun skin system – Allows players to get permanent gun skin

New CS Map – Nexterra

A124 character adjustment

Rank protection optimization

These are only a handful of changes that were seen in the Advance Server. For a comprehensive overview, players must wait until the patch notes are released.

