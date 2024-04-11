Free Fire OB44 update release date and features

Free Fire OB44 update is on the horizon and it is set to be released very soon. The Advance Server for the same recently concluded on April 3, 2024, and it provided players with a glimpse of the different features that will be included in the new iteration. Garena has now officially announced the release date of the next major release of the game to be April 17, 2024.

The major highlight that gamers will be able to find in the OB44 version would be the Kairos character, possessing an incredible ability named Defense Breaker. Besides that, there will also be a new game mode, weapon, and other balancing updates that will be made with the release of the Free Fire OB44 update.

Free Fire OB44 update release date

The OB44 update is set to release very soon (Image via Garena)

As per the banners present inside the game, the release date for the Free Fire OB44 update is April 17, 2024. Just like the previous few releases, there will be no maintenance downtime, and individuals will be able to dive into the new version straight after updating the game.

After the release of the OB44 update, Android users will be able to download it from the Google Play Store, whereas players on iOS will have to use the Apple App Store.

In line with the previous patches, the following are the expected release times for the new version:

9 PM PDT of the previous day (GMT -7:00)

4 AM UTC

6 AM CEST (GMT + 2)

9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30)

11 AM WIB (GMT +7)

12 PM SGT (GMT +8)

Garena has already started providing teasers about the content that is going to be introduced as part of the Free Fire OB44 update, keeping gamers on their toes. The official patch notes will be made available a couple of days before its release.

Free Fire OB44 update features

The character adjustments are one of the major highlights of the OB44 update (Image via Garena)

Following their appearance on the OB44 Advance Server, listed below are the primary features that gamers will be able to find with the upcoming OB44 update:

New Kairos character (special passive ability named Defense Breaker)

Return of the Zombie Hunt game mode

Character Adjustments (Ryden, Santino, Caroline, Nikita, Joseph, and Kapella are buffed and Tatsuya is nerfed)

Weapon Updates (Vector and MP5 are buffed, and Charge Buster, Bizon, and Trogon are nerfed)

Mechadrake and Zombie Hunt Rewards

Besides these, Garena will also add a free gun skin event and make new weapon royale updates.

