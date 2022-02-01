Free Fire Pakistan League Season 3 group stage: Teams, schedule, and more

The third phase or the playoffs of the Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPL) Season 3 is over. The three-day stage saw the top 36 teams of Pakistan battling it out over 12 spots. These sides were divided into three groups of 12 teams each, playing best-of-six matches, after which the top four teams from each group advanced to the next round.

The group stages, scheduled from 19 February to 13 March, will see these 12 teams, along with the top six teams of the FFPL Season 2, battling it out for spots in the grand final, scheduled for 27 March.

Qualified teams for Free Fire Pakistan League group stages

House of Blood (Invited) Team Hotshot (Invited) Five Mutants (Invited) Team TG (Invited) Demons Pride (Invited) No Chance ES (Invited) Make You Cry Revengers Team Alpha Cartoon Network Team Janbaz Five Fabs PK Battalion OMG Pak Army Ring Leader Determination ES SOS Esports X Spark

Eleven of these 18 teams are from this list made the finals during the FFPL S2, showcasing the strength of the established teams.

Underdog team Xspark was the strongest in the playoffs and the only one to cross the 100 point mark. With more than half their points coming from kills, they were aggressive from the start.

House of Blood, who topped the group stages of both the previous editions, will again look to do the same, while defending champions Hotshot Esports and Season 1 champions Team TG will also look to start on a good note.

Prize pool and further advancement

Also Read Article Continues below

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 1 crore PKR, with the winner taking home 35 lakhs PKR while the first runners-up get 15 lakhs PKR. The top 6 teams from the FFPL Season 3 will advance to Season 4. The winner will also qualify for the Free Fire World Series 2022 Play-ins in May in Sentosa, Singapore.

Edited by Ravi Iyer