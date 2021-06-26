Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The group stages of the first-ever Free Fire Pro League 2021 commenced today. Group A and B battled it out over six matches, at the end of which 4 Unknown came out on top with 38 kills and 74 points.

S8UL didn't pick up a single Booyah, but secured second place with 24 kills and 66 points. FFCO Hyderabad Finals winner Captains finished in third place with 31 kills and 64 points, followed by Team Chaos.

4 Unknown

Fan-favorite Total Gaming Esports had an average day, as they finished in 10th place with only 28 points.

The FFPL 2021 is a 35 lakh prize pool tournament where the top 18 teams (12 invited and 6 qualified) are battling it out for 12 berths in the grand finals.

Free Fire City Pro League 2021 day 1 standings:

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer day 1 overall standings

The first match, played on the classic map of Bermuda, was won by Life Hackers with six eliminations. S8UL and Team D-Esports secured second and third place with five and six kills respectively.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer day 1 map results

Last Breath secured a win in the second match on Purgatory with five frags, followed by Ankush Free Fire and Team Chaos.

The third match, played on the desert map of Kalahari, was won by 4 Unknown with 12 frags, with Kunal Jr. being awarded the MVP title. GodLike played passively to finish second with only one kill.

GodLike emerged victorious in the fourth match with eight frags, with Shinu alone picking up four kills. S8UL again showed consistent gameplay to secure four frags and finished in second place.

The fifth match was once again won by 4 Unknown with 11 kills. Kunal Jr. played aggressively to clinch four frags. Ankush Free Fire secured second place with four frags.

The sixth and final match, again played on Kalahari, was won by Ankush Free Fire with six frags, followed by Team Chaos with five frags.

